iPhone 17 is the phone most people should buy this year: 4 big reasons why

Now that the iPhone 17 Awe dropping event is done and dusted, I’ve had a little while to think about all the new phones. And this year, I think the vanilla iPhone 17 should be the phone most people get. Well, there are several good reasons for it, including its brand-new hardware. Read on for the details. iPhone 17 is already listed at its MRP of ₹ 82,900 (256GB), and ₹ 1,02,900 (512GB). (Apple)

120Hz ProMotion display with 3000nits support

Now, this arguably has to be the highlight of the device, and it has been a long time coming. Compared to the iPhone 16, which has a 60Hz panel, the iPhone 17 gets 120Hz ProMotion tech, which is an LTPO panel, and that bridges the gap between some of the Pro models in the past and the vanilla models. And this means vanilla buyers will also be able to enjoy the smoothness that 120Hz brings.

You get more storage for less price

Yes, for ₹82,900, the iPhone 17 brings 256 GB of storage. For the same amount of storage with the iPhone 16, you had to pay ₹89,900. So essentially, if you think about it, the iPhone has a price drop. But at the same time, the price of entry is higher. But it’s just ₹3,000 more compared to the iPhone 16. And for that money, you are getting the extra storage, which would be handy to store videos, photos, and apps.

Compact size with 6.3” display

Apart from the iPhone 17 Pro, the only other phone in the iPhone 17 lineup with a 6.3-inch screen is the iPhone 17. The iPhone Air has a 6.5-inch panel, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max has a massive 6.9-inch panel. And that means if you are on a budget and don’t want to splurge for the Pro, the iPhone 17 is the most compact of the lot.

So if you are not a fan of big phones and want something handy, the iPhone 17 would be it, making it the ideal choice for people with small hands.

Almost the same great performance as the Pro phones

iPhone 17 packs the 3nm A19 chip and not the A19 Pro. But for most people, this performance is going to be ample to run most things they do, be it video editing on your phone, photo editing, playing AAA games, including console-quality games like Resident Evil, and more.

So, it may not make much sense for a lot of people to spend upwards of almost Rs. 52,000 more on the Pro models. For that money, you could actually get an Apple Watch Series 11, which would bring more value to your overall Apple experience.