iPhone 17 launch today: How to watch Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event, timing and more

Apple will be holding its annual September launch event today, which is taglined as “Awe-Dropping” to introduce the new iPhone 17 series. The event will unveil several new-generation Apple products, from new iPhones to wearables, making it one of the biggest tech launches of the year. While Apple may introduce several products, many eyes will be on the iPhone 17 series models. iPhone 17 series launch is today, on September 9 at 10:30 PM IST.(Apple)

This year, the company is also expected to debut the slimmest iPhone ever, likely to be named iPhone 17 Air. Therefore, we can expect several new announcements from this year’s Apple event. If you also want to keep up with the latest launches and announcements, then here’s how you can watch the Apple event online from the comfort of your home.

Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event: When and where to watch online

Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event is scheduled for today, September 9, 2025. The in-person event is being hosted at Apple Park’s Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California. The company will also be live-streaming the event on several platforms, allowing viewers to tune in to the latest announcements and products revealed. In India, the event will go live today at 10:30 PM IST on Apple.com, Apple TV, and Apple’s YouTube channel. Therefore, viewers can watch the product reveal online from the comfort of their homes.

Apple event 2025: What to expect?

iPhone 17 series: Apple is expected to launch new generation iPhones with upgraded specifications, features, and the new A19 series chip. This will consist of one standard model, the iPhone 17 and two pro models, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, as anticipated earlier.

iPhone 17 Air: Apple is also expected to introduce a new form factor at the launch event, by showcasing the slimmest iPhone ever with iPhone 17 Air. This phone is expected to be 5.5mm slim and could weigh around 146 grams.

Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3: We may also get a first look at the new generation of Apple Watches with a new S11 chip, health monitoring features, and several design and specs upgrades.

AirPod Pro 3: We may also get new earbuds with improved audio and sound quality, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), battery life, and more. Reports also suggest that these buds could also offer a few health monitoring features.