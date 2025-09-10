iPhone 17 launched at Apple event: 5 surprising upgrades make it stand out against the Pro and Air
Apple finally unveils the new iPhone 17 series with four exciting models, but the standard iPhone 17 stands out with these 5 upgrades.
Apple’s “Awe-Dropping” event has now concluded with the new 2025 lineup of iPhones, AirPods, and smartwatches. This year, the tech giant introduced some attention-grabbing products like the iPhone Air, which may compel buyers to upgrade. With the products starting to launch, we thought iPhone 17 would be one of the least interesting products of the lineup. However, Apple has surely proved us wrong by making the standard iPhone 17 the best in the lineup. The smartphone not only shares several pro features, but its surprising upgrades make it stand out against the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro models.
iPhone 17 makes more sense this year: 5 reasons why
- Pro display upgrade: This year, Apple brings the same iPhone 17 design and predecessor, but with improved durability and an entirely new display. The iPhone 17 now matches the display size of the iPhone 17 Pro at 6.3 inches. It finally gets the ProMotion technology that brings a 120Hz refresh rate and the Always-On display feature. In addition, it offers up to 3000nits peak brightness.
- Another upgrade that makes the iPhone 17 interesting is that it shares the new N1 wireless networking chip with the Pro models. It brings Wi‑Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread networking technology to the phone. In addition, the smartphone is powered by the new A19 chip, bringing improved performance.
- Apple also bring camera upgrades standard iPhone 17 model with a 48MP dual fusion camera system. It includes a 48MP Fusion main camera with a 12MP optical-quality 2x telephoto and a 48MP Fusion ultrawide camera. For selfies, it features an upgraded 18MP Centre Stage camera.
- The iPhone 17 now comes with a new rechargeable lithium‑ion battery that claims to offer up to 30 hours of video playback. Apple also highlighted the fast charging upgrade with a 40W adapter. It will charge the device by 50% in just 20 minutes.
- Another underrated upgrade of iPhone 17 was the upgrade in the base storage variant. Instead of 128GB, Apple announced 256GB as its base variant, which is a huge upgrade. While the price has also gone up by Rs. 12,000, with these upgrades, the price hike makes complete sense.
iPhone 17 Price in India
The iPhone 17 will come in two storage options: 256GB and 512GB, priced at Rs. 82,900 and Rs. 1,02,900, respectively. The pre-order starts from September 12, and the official sale will go live on September 19, in India.