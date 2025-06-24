iPhone 17 pre-order open now as Caviar unveils custom models before Apple’s official launch

Caviar, a Russian luxury brand company that designs personalised versions of high-end smartphones, has opened pre-orders for a modified version of the upcoming iPhone 17. The announcement comes even before Apple has officially confirmed any details about its next flagship devices. The company is known for creating premium, customised iPhones with unique designs and finishes. Caviar has begun pre-orders for custom iPhone 17 models ahead of Apple’s official launch announcement.(caviar.global)

Caviar Custom iPhone 17: Pre-Order Details

Caviar’s website currently features a banner under the "Custom iPhone 16" section that also showcases images of the “Custom iPhone 17.” These visuals appear to reflect recent leaks and rumours about the upcoming iPhone 17 design. Notably, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to have a redesigned camera module, with the LiDAR scanner and flash repositioned toward the right side of the device.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air likely to come with optional accessories for lasting battery life- Details

The Caviar banner reads, “Looking to stay ahead? Pre-order the iPhone 17 now and be the first to receive it this fall.” While the images and information remain unofficial, this messaging confirms Caviar’s intent to release a custom-built version of the iPhone 17 once the actual model launches. Also, Caviar has not yet disclosed any pricing or detailed specifications for its custom iPhone 17 models.

Meanwhile, Caviar continues to market its iPhone 16-based designs. One of the highlighted models, based on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, is titled The Great, The Terrible, The Magnificent. It carries a price tag of $300,790, or approximately Rs. 2.58 crore. This model is the most expensive custom iPhone 16 Pro Max listed on the company’s site.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro may not come with anti-reflective display coating as Samsung- Details

iPhone 17 Series: Launch Date, Key Features (Expected)

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series in September, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new iPhone 17 Air model. All devices in the lineup will likely run on iOS 26 and feature upgraded display technology. A recent leak suggests the entire series will support higher refresh rates, with the standard iPhone 17 and the Air model capped at 90Hz. The Pro versions are expected to continue using ProMotion displays with 120Hz LTPO technology. The new lineup should also bring performance improvements and AI-related features.

Also read: iPhone 17e is already in planning for 2026 launch- Here’s what Apple may do

In terms of design, industry leaks point to new colour options for the iPhone 17, including green and purple. Apple is reportedly testing these shades as potential new finishes for the 2025 models. Last year’s iPhone 16 series was available in five colour options: black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine blue.

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 is expected to start at Rs. 89,900 for the base model, and the iPhone 17 Air might be priced around Rs. 95,000, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max could reach up to Rs. 1,64,900.