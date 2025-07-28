iPhone 17 Pro: Apple to offer next-level camera experience with 3 BIG upgrades

As we approach September, anticipation around the iPhone 17 series has grown, as leaks have started to flood our social media feeds. While the entire new-generation line-up looks exciting, we are quite excited to get our hands on the iPhone 17 Pro models. Apple is slated to introduce several upgrades to its pro models, featuring a new design, powerful performance, and an enhanced camera. iPhone 17 Pro models could offer major camera improvements over predecessors. Here’s what we know so far.(Majin Bu)

In the latest leak, an anonymous tipster has revealed some crucial iPhone 17 Pro camera upgrades that may provide a next-level camera experience and excite buyers during launch. While it was earlier tipped that the iPhone 17 Pro models could get a 48MP telephoto lens, now we may get ga limpse into its zooming capabilities, new camera app features, and others.

iPhone 17 Pro: 3 BIG camera upgrades

According to a MacRumor report, the iPhone 17 Pro models are tipped to get major camera upgrades this year. The anonymous tipster who is familiar with the matter has reported that Apple is working with a film company to develop commercials for the upcoming Pro models. Furthermore, the tipster revealed three major camera upgrades which will likely be introduced with the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Firstly, iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to offer up to 8x optical zoom, an upgrade from iPhone 16 Pro’s 5x optical zoom. If true, this upgrade could challenge several high-end smartphones, including Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Vivo X200 Pro, and others.

Another upgrade we expect is a whole new pro camera app that will allow users to capture both photos and videos. While the tipster did not reveal any specific feature of the new Pro-like camera app, or if it will be coming to other iPhone models. Additionally, it is being stated that Apple’s new Pro camera app could compete with professional-grade camera apps such as Halide, Kino, and Filmic Pro. The tipster also said that instead of an entirely new app, Apple could also bring major upgrades to the existing Final Cut app for Pro-like features.

Lastly, the iPhone 17 Pro models are tipped to get an additional Camera Control button placed on the top edge of the frame. This new button could provide camera-related settings and could work alongside the existing camera button on the bottom-right of the frame.

Therefore, the iPhone 17 Pro model could offer users an entirely new camera and photography experience if these rumours turn out to be true. As of now, we will have to wait until September, to confirm what the new iPhone 17 series has in store for users.