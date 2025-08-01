iPhone 17 Pro camera leaks: Here's what has us excited and what doesn’t

A multitude of leaks have surfaced about the iPhone 17 Pro, touching on everything from its design to a possible price increase. However, camera-related details have remained relatively under the radar. With rumours hinting at a new telephoto lens, hardware improvements, and a potential new Pro app, here’s our take on the camera upgrades expected for the iPhone 17 Pro based on recent reports. Read on. iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in September.(Majin Bu)

A Professional Camera App Is The Need Of The Hour

Recently, rumours originated suggesting that Apple could be working on an all-new professional camera app for the iPhone Pro models. This is certainly needed as, while the standard iPhone camera app is simple, many professionals miss features such as the ability to adjust settings like ISO and shutter speed manually.

Although the Final Cut Camera app exists, it does not fully address this need. Therefore, a new professional camera app from Apple, offering an experience distinct from the main camera, would be a welcome addition.

3.5X And Higher Resolution Sensor Makes Much More Sense

Apple upgraded the ultra-wide sensor to a 48-megapixel sensor with the iPhone 16 Pro, which made for much sharper ultra-wide images, but the 5x telephoto lens remained at 12 megapixels. Rumours now suggest that for the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple could include a 48-megapixel sensor for the telephoto lens as well, although the focal length may change. Reports suggest it could be around 3.5x, which would be less than the 5x zoom range of the iPhone 16 Pro.

However, Apple could leverage the higher megapixel count to enable optical-quality zoom through sensor cropping, a technique it has reportedly used on the base iPhone16 and iPhone 16e models. This remains a grey area, and it is yet to be seen what Apple will ultimately decide. We believe a 3.5x optical zoom range is more useful for tasks like portrait photography, and for capturing distant subjects, sensor cropping would be quite useful.

We have seen the likes of the Vivo X200 Pro follow the same formula to get powerful zoom shots, so it might hold true for the iPhone 17 Pro as well.

A Second Camera Control Button? Really?

Recently a person with an alleged iPhone 17 Pro test dummy was spotted in public. This dummy featured a new button on top of the phone, which many speculate could be a second camera control button. A tipster reportedly corroborated this information with MacRumors, adding credence to the rumour.

However, the utility of a second camera control button is debatable, as the control introduced with the iPhone 16 series has received a mixed reaction, with many users not finding it essential. So, it remains to be seen what (if it is true) it brings to the table - if it is going to add new functionality or just going to a replica of the the one that exists currently.