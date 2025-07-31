iPhone 17 Pro could be more expensive than iPhone 16 Pro, analyst says. Here’s what the new price could be

The iPhone 17 series could be in line for a price hike in the US, with prices potentially increasing by $50 per model, excluding the standard iPhone 17, according to analyst Edison Lee of Jefferies, in an investor note cited by MacRumors. This $50 price rise may apply to the iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models, reportedly due to rising component costs and US-imposed tariffs on China. iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in September.(Majin Bu)

For context, Apple has maintained the same pricing for its Pro models in the US for several years. The iPhone 16 Pro is priced at $999, as were the base models of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro, all the way back to the iPhone X in 2017. While Apple did increase the base storage of the iPhone 15 Pro Max to 256GB, creating a higher entry price, that change wasn't considered an actual price hike.

Apple Expected To Respond To Market Pressure With iPhone 17 Series Price Hike

Apple may now finally be responding to market pressures, with reports suggesting a genuine price increase for the iPhone 17 series. Previous reports, including from The Wall Street Journal, have also indicated that Apple has been considering a price rise for the iPhone 17 lineup.

So, what could the new prices be? Currently, the iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 plus taxes, which could mean the iPhone 17 Pro might start at $1,049. The iPhone 16 Pro Max costs $1,199, so the iPhone 17 Pro Max could be priced at $1,249. As for the iPhone 17 Slim, pricing remains uncertain, it is expected to sit between the standard and Pro models, but the exact figure is yet to be seen.

