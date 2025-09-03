iPhone 17 Pro launch in 6 days: Price in India to be…

iPhone 17 launch: Apple is expected to debut the new generation iPhones at the upcoming September 9 launch event. This year, we may get a few surprises during launch as the new iPhone 17 Air model will likely join the lineup, replacing the plus variants. Apart from the slimmer model, the series will consist of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. All models are slated for major upgrades, but with advancement, there are also rumours about a price hike. However, the latest JPMorgan report projects that Apple may not consider a price hike for the iPhone 17 series at least this year. Although we may see a change in pricing for iPhone 17 Pro, due to an increase in the base storage variant. iPhone 17 series may start at Rs. 79,990 in India. Check all expected prices. (Majin BU/ X)

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro price: What to expect

According to a JPMorgan report, Apple may not consider a price hike for the iPhone 17 series. Whereas several other industry experts have projected a price hike. The company highlighted that not all iPhone 17 models may get a price hike, except for this one model. Here’s a price expectation for the iPhone 17 series:

iPhone 17: The base model may not get a price hike and could launch at a starting price of $799 or Rs. 79,990 for the 128GB storage variant.

iPhone 17 Air: The new ultra-thin model will reportedly cost similar to the iPhone 16 Plus model at $899 or Rs. 89,990. If a price hike is expected, then it may start at $949, and in India, it may cost around Rs. 95,000.

iPhone 17 Pro: JPMorgan projects a $100 price hike with the base variant starting at $1,099 for 256GB. In India, the iPhone 17 Pro may cost around Rs. 1,25,000.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: As of now, no price is suspected for the ultra flagship phone. Therefore, the iPhone 17 Pro Max may have a starting price of $1,199 or Rs. 1,44,990 for the 256GB variant.

Now, in just 6 days, Apple will officially reveal the iPhone 17 series and its pricing in several markets. Reportedly, the pre-order for the new-generation model will start from September 12, and the iOS 26 update will likely start to roll out from September 15. Therefore, the month of September is reserved for iPhone 17 series.