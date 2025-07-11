iPhone 17 Pro leaked hands-on images hint at major design overhaul

Apple is gearing up to launch its iPhone 17 series this September. The new lineup is expected to include notable updates in design, performance, and camera technology. Along with the standard models, Apple may introduce a new variant called the iPhone 17 Air, which aims to compete with devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge by offering a thinner form factor. Now, as we get closer to the launch, more leaks surrounding the devices have started to circulate, and this time it's about the design upgrade. iPhone 17 Pro hands-on images have revealed major rear design changes ahead of the expected September launch.(Unsplash)

iPhone 17 Pro: Leaked Design Changes

Recent leaks from well-known tipster Majin Bu have revealed hands-on images of what appears to be an iPhone 17 Pro dummy unit on X. Though the unit lacks internal components, it likely matches the final model in size and design. The images show a significant redesign of the rear side, featuring a large camera island that spans the entire width of the phone. This "visor" style camera layout resembles earlier designs seen on some smartphones, though it is new for Apple.

On the other hand, the camera lenses themselves remain in similar positions to the iPhone 16 Pro, but the enlarged camera module now dominates the back surface. The frame may shift from stainless steel or titanium to aluminium for both the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models, which may mark a change in materials used in recent years. Another design update involves repositioning the Apple logo to sit between the bottom edge of the phone and the camera island, a choice that may spark debate among users.

iPhone 17 Series: Performance Upgrade (Expected)

Alongside the design updates, the iPhone 17 series is set to receive a boost in RAM. According to Tipster Fixed Focus Digital, the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max could come with 12GB of RAM, while the base iPhone 17 might retain 8GB, similar to its predecessor. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also hinted at these changes but noted some uncertainty due to RAM supply limitations. The iPhone 17 Pro models will likely feature the new A19 Pro chip, which promises enhanced speed and efficiency.

Interestingly, all Pro models are expected to run on the new A19 Pro chip, which could enhance processing power and efficiency. The iPhone 17 Air will also use the A19 chip and include 12GB of RAM, despite not being classified as a Pro model. This raises questions about its battery life and camera quality compared to other models.

However, iPhone fans will have to wait until the official launch in September to see how these features and changes will come together in the iPhone 17 lineup.