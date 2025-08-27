iPhone 17 Pro Max launch date in India revealed, booking to begin from…

Apple September event 2025 date has been officially announced and the event will witness the launch of iPhone 17 Pro Max in India. Days after the global unveiling on 9 September at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, Apple’s most premium flagship will likely go on sale from 19 September 2025. The iPhone 17 Pro Max represents the pinnacle of Apple’s innovation this year, with features expected to include the powerful A19 Bionic chip, next-generation AI capabilities powered by iOS 26, and a brand-new periscope zoom camera designed to enhance photography and videography. According to Apple, pre-bookings for iPhone 17 Pro Max in India will begin from 12 September 2025, allowing Indian consumers to be among the first to experience the device. With India now being a crucial market for Apple, the launch of the iPhone 17 Pro Max has already sparked huge anticipation among technology enthusiasts, premium buyers, and loyal iPhone users looking to upgrade. iPhone 17 Pro Max is tipped to feature a new titanium frame, making it lighter yet more durable than its predecessor. (Majin Bu)

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Design and display

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is tipped to feature a new titanium frame, making it lighter yet more durable than its predecessor. The design will retain Apple’s signature flat-edge look, with even slimmer bezels for a more immersive display. Rumours suggest that Apple could introduce a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR ProMotion display with enhanced brightness levels, offering smoother visuals and better outdoor visibility.

Performance and software

At the heart of the iPhone 17 Pro Max lies the A19 Bionic chip, Apple’s fastest processor yet, designed for improved speed, efficiency, and AI-driven tasks. Coupled with iOS 26, the phone is expected to unlock new AI features, smarter Siri interactions, and real-time personalisation across apps. Gaming, multitasking, and content creation are likely to see significant improvements thanks to this powerful hardware-software synergy.

Camera innovations

Apple has always set benchmarks with smartphone photography, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max continues the tradition. Reports indicate the inclusion of a periscope telephoto lens, enabling up to 6x optical zoom for sharper close-ups. Enhanced low-light photography and 8K video recording are also expected, making the Pro Max the ultimate device for photography enthusiasts.

Price and availability in India

While Apple has not officially disclosed the iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India, analysts expect the starting price to be around ₹1,39,900, positioning it firmly in the ultra-premium category. Pre-bookings in India begin on 12 September, followed by the official sale on 19 September 2025, both online and across Apple Stores. The iPhone 17 Pro Max launch in India is set to be one of the most significant smartphone releases of the year. With its powerful performance, cutting-edge AI features, and world-class camera system, Apple is targeting users who want nothing less than the best.