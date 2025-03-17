iPhone 17 Pro Max price: A look at the pricing of the past seven ‘Max’ models

The iPhone 17 Pro Max, or the iPhone 17 Ultra, or whatever name Apple chooses, is shaping up to be an interesting proposition in Apple's lineup, and as we approach September, the month when Apple typically launches new iPhones, reports surrounding its design and specifications are starting to emerge. iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to launch in September.(Unsplash)

Many reports suggest that it could feature a revamped design with a new camera module. That is certainly promising. However, we have yet to hear whether there will be a price hike to accommodate these changes.

That being said, Apple's past history does indicate a lot about its pricing strategy. Based on previous launches, let’s discuss how long it has been since Apple last increased prices for its Max variant.

Also Read: Realme P3 5G key features, price and other details officially teased ahead of March 19 launch - Details

iPhone Max Variant Pricing Over the Years

Apple introduced the "Max" moniker with the iPhone XS Max, which had a starting price of $1,099.

Following that, the iPhone 11 Pro Max also started at $1,099.

Then came the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which retained the $1,099 starting price. However, Apple increased the base storage to 128GB, offering more value for money.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max continued the trend, launching at $1,099 with the same 128GB base model.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max also started at $1,099.

With the iPhone 15 Pro Max, things became interesting because it launched at $1,199. However, for this price, Apple removed the 128GB base model and replaced it with a 256GB variant. In essence, there wasn’t a direct price hike; rather, Apple adjusted storage tiers.

The latest iPhone 16 Pro Max follows the same pricing structure, starting at $1,199 for the 256GB model.

So, if you do the math, it has been around 7 years since Apple has hiked the price of both the “Pro” and the "Max" models.

Also Read: Vivo X200 Ultra new details surface online, charging spec gather eyeballs

Will There Be a Price Hike?

For the past seven iPhone generations, Apple has maintained the Max variant at the same price. Whether a price increase is on the way remains to be seen. However, one thing is certain: Apple is taking pricing strategies more seriously. In some countries, Apple has even reduced iPhone prices.

For instance, in India, Apple launched the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max at lower prices than their predecessors. The iPhone 16 Pro starts at ₹1,19,900, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at ₹1,44,900, both lower than the iPhone 15 Pro models, which launched at ₹1,34,900 and ₹1,59,900, respectively.

This price adjustment could be due to lower tariffs, but it also aligns with Apple's growing focus on India. CEO Tim Cook and Apple's top executives have repeatedly emphasised India's importance as a market. This is evident in Apple's increasing retail presence, including its official stores, expanding workforce, and future store openings.

As for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, it remains to be seen how Apple will price it. Reports suggest it could be rebranded as the iPhone 17 Ultra instead of "Max", potentially signalling a shift in Apple's naming strategy, and the sign of things to come (especially pricing).