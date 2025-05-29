iPhone 17 Pro Max thickness revealed in a hands-on video: Know what’s coming

The iPhone 17 series launch is just about three months away, and anticipation surrounding the models grows with each passing day. As we get closer to the launch timeline, more leaks surrounding the iPhones have started to circulate, giving hints about design, specification, features, and upgrades. Now, in a latest leak, a tipster has showcased a hands-on video on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, flaunting the smartphone’s design and bulky build. Earlier, the smartphone was tipped to get a thicker body due to several design changes, now the real-life video gives a greater look at the thickness. Therefore, if you have been eyeing to get the new iPhone 17 series, then know what is expected to come. iPhone 17 Pro Max hands-on video reveals smartphone’s thickness.(FPT/ YouTube)

Also read: iPhone 17 Air likely to come with optional accessories for lasting battery life- Details

iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to get thicker

Over the months, we have been hearing about the iPhone 17 Air for its ultra-thin design and lightweight build. While Apple is introducing a slimmer model with the new generation, it is also increasing the thickness and weight of the iPhone 17 Pro Max model. Tispter, who goes by the Majin Bu, shared an X post which consisted of a hands-on video of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The video showcased the smartphone from all different angles, revealing its thicker and heavier build. Reportedly, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could measure 8.725mm in thickness. For comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is 8.25mm thick.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro may not come with anti-reflective display coating as Samsung- Details

The increased thickness is speculated to be due to a bigger battery and the integration of a vapour cooling system for thermal throttling. Therefore, where smartphones are getting slimmer and lighter, the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely be thicker and heavier. But, our main concern would be the look and feel of the smartphone, or if the thickness would affect Apple’s premium aesthetics.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air likely to get 12GB RAM upgrade: Know what’s coming

iPhone 17 Pro Max: What to expect

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely be powered by the A19 Pro chip with upgraded 12GB RAM. This may come as a major performance boost, and on-device AI processing will be more seamless. For photography, Apple may introduce a new 48MP telephoto lens and a 24MP selfie camera. Furthermore, we may get new UI experiences and features with the upcoming iOS 19 update. Therefore, to get a great look at the upgrades, we will have to wait until September 2025.