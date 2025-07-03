iPhone 17 Pro Max: Why Apple’s thickest iPhone could also be its best

Apple’s September iPhone launch is just around the corner, and while the spotlight will shine on the entire iPhone 17 range, it’s the iPhone 17 Pro Max that could quietly emerge as the showstopper. Not because it’s radically different on the outside, though it might be, but because Apple appears ready to let form finally follow function in a big way. The iPhone 17 Pro models are reportedly getting an expanded camera bar, which could significantly change the device’s appearance.(kanedacane tweets/X)

A Bulkier iPhone - For the Right Reasons

Leaked dimensions suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be thicker than its predecessor, going from 8.25mm to 8.725mm. In Apple terms, that’s quite the leap — and not without purpose. The increased thickness is believed to house a larger battery, giving the Pro Max an even bigger edge in battery life.

Already leading the pack with 33 hours of video playback, the 17 Pro Max could push those numbers further into uncharted territory, making it the go-to device for power users, road warriors, and creators on the move.

A Full House of 48MP Cameras

Camera lovers won’t be left wanting either. Apple is expected to outfit the 17 Pro Max with a trio of 48MP sensors, including a newly upgraded telephoto lens. That’s a big step up from the current 12MP telephoto and puts the Max model squarely in DSLR-challenger territory — at least on paper.

Support for variable aperture is also rumoured, meaning better low-light performance and finer control for enthusiasts. Combined with Apple’s computational photography, this could be its most flexible camera system to date.

Finally, a Front Camera Worth Talking About

Apple may also be giving the front camera the glow-up it’s long deserved. Reports hint at a 24MP selfie camera hidden beneath the Dynamic Island, a major jump from the current 12MP sensor. Better yet, dual-cam recording could be on the cards, great news for vloggers and content creators.

The Power of Pro

With a new A19 Pro chip, 12GB RAM as standard, and Apple’s latest AI ambitions baked in, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is clearly designed to be more than just a bigger iPhone, it’s Apple’s no-compromise flagship.

For those wondering if 2025 is the year to go Pro Max, this might just be the upgrade you’ve been waiting for.