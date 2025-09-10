iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Everything that’s different this year

Apple has officially launched the iPhone 17 series at its “Awe Dropping” event, including four new models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air. The iPhone 17 Pro, in particular, has brought noticeable design changes and hardware updates compared to last year’s iPhone 16 Pro. Here’s a closer look at how the iPhone 17 Pro compares with its predecessor across design, display, performance, battery, and camera. iPhone 17 Pro vs. iPhone 16 Pro: Compare Apple's latest flagship models to make a better decision.(Apple)

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Price Comparison

The iPhone 16 Pro was launched in September 2024 with a starting price of Rs. 1,19,900 for the 128GB variant and is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options as well. It comes in four colour options: Black titanium, white titanium, natural titanium, and desert titanium.

In contrast, the latest iPhone 17 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs. 1,34,900 for 256 GB. It will be available for pre-order on September 12, with shipping from September 19. It is available in three colour options: cosmic orange, deep blue, and silver.

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Design and build

The most visible change on the iPhone 17 Pro is its new rear “camera plateau,” which extends across the back panel. This replaces the familiar corner-aligned triple camera setup seen since the iPhone 11 Pro. Apple has also shifted from a titanium frame to an aluminium unibody design.

The device retains familiar features such as the Action Button, Camera Control Button, MagSafe, and IP68 dust and water resistance. Its front is protected by Ceramic Shield 2, which Apple says improves durability.

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Display

Both the iPhone 16 Pro and 17 Pro carry a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 2622 x 1206 resolution and 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. Dynamic Island and Always-On Display remain standard.

However, Apple has improved brightness on the iPhone 17 Pro, raising peak levels to 3,000 nits compared to the iPhone 16 Pro’s 2,000 nits. The Ceramic Shield 2 also makes the screen more resistant to reflections, improving outdoor visibility.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max mirrors these updates with its 6.9-inch screen, which maintains the same resolution as its predecessor but with higher brightness.

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Performance and battery

The iPhone 16 Pro is powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chipset. Meanwhile, the new iPhone 17 Pro runs on Apple’s latest A19 Pro processor, paired with a vapour chamber cooling system built into the aluminium chassis. Apple claims a 40 per cent boost in sustained performance compared to the iPhone 16 Pro.

Battery life has also improved. The iPhone 17 Pro supports up to 33 hours of video playback, compared with 27 hours on the iPhone 16 Pro. Charging is faster as well; the 17 Pro reaches 50 percent charge in about 20 minutes with a 40W adapter, while the 16 Pro took 30 minutes with a 30W adapter, claims the company.

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Cameras

Apple continues to focus on cameras for its Pro lineup. The iPhone 17 Pro features a triple 48MP setup, consisting of a fusion main camera (f/1.78), ultra-wide (f/2.2), and a telephoto (f/2.8) with 8x optical zoom. In contrast, the iPhone 16 Pro included a 48MP main and ultra-wide camera but a 12MP telephoto lens with up to 5x zoom.

The selfie camera has also been upgraded. The iPhone 17 Pro has an 18MP Centre Stage front camera, while the iPhone 16 Pro had a 12MP sensor. The new system automatically adjusts framing depending on orientation and the number of people in the frame.

Final Thoughts

The iPhone 17 Pro distinguishes itself with a redesigned build, brighter display, stronger performance, longer battery life, and camera improvements. While the iPhone 16 Pro remains capable, the latest model signals Apple’s move toward broader design and hardware changes for its Pro lineup.