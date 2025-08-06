iPhone 17 series launch date tipped- Here’s when Apple could host the September launch event

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 17 series next month, and we all have been waiting for an official announcement. As we approach the launch timeline, more details about the new generation iPhone are emerging online, offering a glimpse of the design, features, and spec upgrades we can expect. However, now the expected iPhone 17 launch date has leaked, along with the pre-order and first sale date. Reportedly, the Apple launch event was expected to take place during the week of September 8 to September 12. And per this timeline, the leaked launch date makes sense. Therefore, know when the iPhone 17 series could debut. Apple is reportedly targeting September 9 to launch the iPhone 17 series.(Majin Bu On X)

iPhone 17 launch date

According to a German iPhone-ticker.de report, the iPhone 17 series could launch on September 9, 2025, which is a Tuesday. This launch timeline is also similar to what Bloomberg's Mark Gurman predicted earlier, with September 9 or 10 being the target dates to host the event. Therefore, the launch date looks quite believable as of now.

Apart from the September 9 launch, the iPhone 17 pre-order is expected to take place on Friday of the week, which is September 12. Finally, the official sale could start next week on Friday, September 19. Now, we simply have to wait for an official launch announcement to confirm these claims.

Apple launch event: What to expect

During this time of the year, Apple is expected to launch several hardware products at its September launch event. Starting from the iPhone 17 series, which will likely include four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Alongside the flagship smartphone, the brand could also launch three new smartwatches, the Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and Apple Watch Ultra 3. There are also rumours of an AirPods Pro 3 launch. Alongside hardware, Apple will officially release the iOS 26 update, with a stable version expected to roll out a week after the iPhone 17 launch.

iPhone 17 series: What’s coming

This year, Apple is bringing major upgrades to the entire lineup. However, one of the key highlights of the launch would be the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air model, which replaces the “plus” variant. In addition, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are reported to get a major design revamp with a new camera module, aluminium frame, anti-reflective glass on display, and much more. Apart from these upgrades, the entire lineup is rumoured to be powered by an A19 series chip, with Air and Pro models offering 12GB of RAM storage.