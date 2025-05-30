iPhone 17 tipped for bigger display size- Here’s what we know

Over the years, we have seen Apple strategising iPhone’s display sizes for all four models. While we have mostly seen 6.1-inch displays and 6.7-inch models, the company seem to be experimenting with different sizes of iPhones. Reportedly, the upcoming standard iPhone 17 model will get a larger display size, matching the display size of the iPhone 17 Pro Model. Therefore, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro could share a 6.3-inch display during launch. If true, then this could come as a significant design upgrade for iPhone users. A slightly bigger display could bring several benefits to users while also maintaining the compactness of the iPhone. Know what Apple has for the standard iPhone 17 model this year. iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro are likely to share the same display size. Here’s what we know.(Bloomberg)

iPhone 17 display

Till the iPhone 15 series, we have seen similar sizes of vanilla and models along with similar sizes of Plus and Pro Max models. However, with the iPhone 16 series, Apple revamps the display strategy with all four models having different sizes. Last year, the iPhone 16 Pro model featured a 6.3-inch display, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max model came with a 6.9-inch display.

Now, according to a subscribed X post by Counterpoint Research VP Ross Young, the iPhone 17 may come with a bigger 6.3-inch display from a 6.1-inch display. Therefore, similar to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro will share the same display size. However, both models will differ in terms of display specs and technology, considering one is a pro model and the other is a standard model. Coming to the iPhone 17 Air, it is expected to feature a 6.5-inch display, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max may come with a similar 6.9-inch display this year.

iPhone 17 launch: What to expect

This year, iPhone 17 may not come with major changes or upgrades. Reportedly, the smartphone will be powered by the A19 chip, providing an upgrade over the A18 chip. We can also expect Apple Intelligence features with the iOS 26 update (AKA iOS 19). In terms of the camera, we expect the rear camera to remain the same as the iPhone 16 model, but the front camera may get upgraded from 12MP to 24MP. Now, to know more about iPhone 17 upgrades, we will have to wait for the September 2025 launch.