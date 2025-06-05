iPhone 17 tipped to feature 120Hz display, but without ProMotion tech: Details

Apple has featured a ProMotion display on its Pro model iPhones since the iPhone 13 Pro. However, since then, it has remained a feature limited to the Pro models. No standard models have gained access to ProMotion, not even the Plus variants. This is widely expected to change with the iPhone 17 series, with multiple reports claiming the same. iPhone 17 may not get ProMotion tech.(Bloomberg)

However, the real benefit of ProMotion displays is the variable refresh rate, which adjusts the refresh rate according to different content forms in order to be more efficient. Nevertheless, it could be possible that the standard iPhone model may not get a ProMotion display, despite getting a high refresh rate screen. This was tipped by Fixed Focus Digital, a tipster known for Apple-related predictions, stating what we know so far. The tipster posted on China's Weibo that the iPhone 17 standard model display is going to be an ordinary 120Hz screen and not feature a ProMotion adaptive refresh rate (facilitated by LTPO display tech).

What real-world differences could you expect if this turns out to be true?

According to this claim, it would mean that Apple’s ProMotion display features, like the smart adaptive refresh rate which adjusts the refresh rate according to the content you are displaying and can change the refresh rate to even single-digit levels, may not make it to the iPhone 17 standard model.

In real terms, this could mean that the iPhone 17 could have a limited refresh rate range instead of the LTPO technology that the Pro models may feature. All in all, the display will be smooth if it is 120Hz, but it could lack the efficiency that the Pro models may feature.

When is the iPhone 17 series expected to launch?

The iPhone 17 series, including the standard models, is expected to launch in September. There is also going to be a new addition to the lineup, according to reports. It could be called the iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to replace the iPhone 16 Plus from the previous year, as no Plus model is expected this year.

As for what to expect, Apple may bundle iOS 26 with these models, as the company is expected to undergo a major naming change, with Apple anticipated to switch to year numbers for its software.