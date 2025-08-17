iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Upgrades, changes, and what might catch you off guard

Apple’s next flagship smartphone, the iPhone 17, is already generating buzz even before its official announcement. With its expected launch just weeks away, many buyers are weighing the decision: purchase the iPhone 16 now or wait for the incoming model. While Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to confirm its launch date and other details, September is widely speculated as the release month, and leaks are already pointing to possible changes over the iPhone 16. Let's take a look at this comparison of the rumoured specifications to help you decide whether to wait for the iPhone 17 or stick to the current model. iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Key rumoured changes, design tweaks, and price details you should check before making any decision.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Display Upgrades

Leaks and rumours suggest that Apple could finally bring a 120Hz refresh rate to the standard iPhone 17 model. This feature, previously limited to Pro variants, would offer smoother scrolling and possibly an always-on display for quick notifications without waking the screen. The Pro lineup might get a scratch-resistant, anti-reflective coating, but the standard model’s durability could remain similar to the iPhone 16.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Camera updates

The front camera is expected to jump from 12MP to 24MP, potentially to improve selfies and video calls. While more megapixels do not guarantee better photos, the change could benefit content creators and social media users. Although the rear camera setup on the standard model is likely to remain unchanged, with a dual-camera setup like the iPhone 16. Also, the rear camera layout will likely retain the vertical design for standard models, while the Pro series continues with its broader horizontal “visor” setup.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Design and build

Industry reports suggest that Apple will use an aluminium frame for the iPhone 17, with a possible “Air” variant using titanium to reduce weight. Apple might also use “metalens” technology to shrink Face ID components, making the Dynamic Island slightly smaller and increasing usable screen area in comparison to the iPhone 16.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Performance and features

Both iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 are expected to be powered by the A18 chip, which suggests similar raw performance. RAM could differ: 8GB for the regular model and 12GB for Pro and Air variants. Both will run iOS 26, featuring Apple Intelligence tools like Adaptive Power for optimised battery performance.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Price Comparison and What to Expect

The iPhone 16 launched in India at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB base model, and early leaks suggest the iPhone 17 will start at the same price. If you’re choosing to wait, then it could give you access to the latest features and upgrades, while those opting for the iPhone 16 may benefit from a price drop after the iPhone 17’s release.

Although the iPhone 17’s upgrades appear modest, its release comes as Apple approaches the iPhone’s 20th anniversary in 2026, a milestone that could usher in more significant design shifts, including a possible foldable model.