iPhone 17e launch soon: iPhone 17 features that Apple must add

The standard iPhone 17 received several upgrades this year, making it an ideal flagship phone given the price point. From a flagship chipset to a 120Hz ProMotion display, Apple finally bridged the gap between standard and Pro models. While, iPhone 17 model has raised the bar high for next-generation iPhones, we have higher expectations for Apple’s affordable model, the iPhone 17e, which is slated to launch next year. This budget flagship will likely share several features with the iPhone 17 model, making it an ideal upgrade at a reasonable price. Therefore, here are 5 features we want to see in iPhone 17e that could make it the best value iPhone Know what upgrades we can expect from iPhone 17e in comparison to the flagship iPhone 17.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

iPhone 17e launch: 5 features it should borrow from iPhone 17

120Hz ProMotion display: This year, Apple introduced a 120Hz ProMotion display for the standard iPhone 17 model, marking a major upgrade after years of selling flagships with a 60Hz display. Now, we expect to see a 120Hz display for iPhone 17e as well next year. A higher refresh rate will enhance the responsiveness and smoothness of the smartphone, bringing an improved display experience.

A19 chip for performance: This year, Apple introduced the iPhone 16e featuring the latest A18 chip despite retaining a lower price point. Now, with iPhone 17e, we expect to see an A19 chip, similar to the iPhone 17 model, for upgraded performance and AI capabilities. If Apple uses an A19 chip, then the company may restructure the CPU and GPU to justify the price difference.

Bigger storage: This year iPhone 17 was launched with 256GB as the base variant with 8GB of RAM. We may also see iPhone 17e offering 256GB of storage, but it may not be the base storage option. The iPhone 17e could start with 128GB storage, and go up to 512GB. But a higher base model at a reasonable price hike would be appreciated.

Improved durability: Another upgrade we can expect iPhone 17e to borrow from iPhone 17 is a durable build. The iPhone 17 features a Ceramic Shield 2, which is said to be 3x scratch-resistant than Ceramic Shield. Now, this may also arrive with iPhone 17e, bringing a tougher and more durable build than iPhone 16e.

Bigger battery and fast charging speed: Lastly, the iPhone 17 is backed by a bigger 3,692mAh battery, since it has a slightly bigger screen. Now, we expect that Apple may also bring battery upgrades to the iPhone 17e. We can also expect to see 35W wired fast charging in the iPhone 17, which brings an upgrade from the iPhone 16e’s 27W charging speed.