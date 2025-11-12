iPhone 18 Pro models may adopt a unified aesthetic instead of iPhone 17 Pro two-tone design

The Apple iPhone 17 series launch has finally settled, and the new-generation models have been gaining much popularity, even more than last year. While iPhone 17 Pro models are achieving big sales numbers, Apple has already shifted its focus towards the next generation of iPhones. This year, we saw several changes in the iPhone 17 Pro design with a new camera module and a two-tone rear panel. However, the latest leaks surrounding the iPhone 18 Pro models suggest that Apple is favouring a unified look over the two-tone design. Therefore, the next generation Pro models may come with a single colour design on the rear panel. iPhone 18 Pro models may provide a more subtle look in comparison to iPhone 17 Pro models.(Shaurya Sharma/ HT Photo)

iPhone 18 Pro design

A Chinese tipster who goes by the handle name Instant Digital revealed that Apple may ditch the dual-tone design for iPhone 18 Pro models. With iPhone 17 Pro models, the company included a new glass cutout on the rear panel for MagSafe charging. This glass area has a slightly lighter colour than the entire body of the phone, giving it a dual-tone look. However, we may not see a similar design on iPhone 18 Pro models.

According to the tipster, Apple has adopted a new glass-replacement process that will reduce colour differences, giving the iPhone 18 Pro models a more unified aesthetic. Now, we will have to wait until September 2026 to confirm what the new generation iPhones will look like in terms of design and colours.

iPhone 18 Pro launch: What to expect

The iPhone 18 Pro models are slated for a major camera and performance upgrade for next year. Reports suggest that the Pro model could pack an A20 Pro chip built with TSMC’s 2nm process. It may also get a RAM increase to 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X. In terms of camera upgrades, the iPhone 18 Pro model is rumoured to feature variable aperture on the 48MP main camera and an upgraded 24MP selfie camera.