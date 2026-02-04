iPhone Air deal on Amazon: Apple’s thinnest phone gets 20% price cut

If you’ve been in the market for the iPhone Air (Review), now is a good time to order it, as the product has dropped in price by over ₹25,000 on Amazon India. This represents a big price cut from its original MRP of ₹1,19,900. Here, let us tell you about the advantages of the iPhone Air, its cons, and more.
How to buy the iPhone Air for ₹95,000?
If you check the iPhone Air 256GB model on Amazon right now, it is listed for ₹99,000, which is already a significant price cut compared to its launch price.
You can make the deal even better by checking out with a supported credit card (EMI), such as ICICI or Axis Bank cards currently, which brings the price down by ₹4,000 to ₹95,000. That translates to a total price cut of ₹24,900, almost ₹25,000. So, if you have been looking forward to buying the iPhone Air, this is the right time.
Who should buy the iPhone Air?
If you prioritise form over function and prefer a thin and light phone.
If you always have a charger handy and do not care too much about battery life.
At around ₹95,000, you get the A19 Pro chipset, the same processor found in the iPhone 17 Pro priced at ₹1,34,900.
If you want a 6.5-inch display that sits comfortably between the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
If you are looking for a phone that is comfortable to hold.
Who should not buy the iPhone Air?
If battery life is your top priority, the iPhone Air is not for you.
If you frequently watch content using phone speakers, as the single-speaker setup can struggle in noisy environments.
If you want camera versatility, as the single-camera setup lacks ultra-wide and telephoto options.
