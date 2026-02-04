iPhone Air deal on Amazon: Apple’s thinnest phone gets 20% price cut

If you’ve been in the market for the iPhone Air (Review), now is a good time to order it, as the product has dropped in price by over ₹25,000 on Amazon India. This represents a big price cut from its original MRP of ₹1,19,900. Here, let us tell you about the advantages of the iPhone Air, its cons, and more. iPhone Air 256GB typically costs ₹1,19,900 in India. (Shaurya Sharma - HT)

How to buy the iPhone Air for ₹ 95,000? If you check the iPhone Air 256GB model on Amazon right now, it is listed for ₹99,000, which is already a significant price cut compared to its launch price.

You can make the deal even better by checking out with a supported credit card (EMI), such as ICICI or Axis Bank cards currently, which brings the price down by ₹4,000 to ₹95,000. That translates to a total price cut of ₹24,900, almost ₹25,000. So, if you have been looking forward to buying the iPhone Air, this is the right time.