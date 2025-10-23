iPhone Air flops? Apple reduces production of slimmest iPhone by 80%

At the start of 2025, there was a huge buzz around slim phones with Samsung and Apple launching their slimmest flagships ever. First Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge debuted as a slim phone, but it did not gain much popularity, and now we may not see its successor as well. Now, in September, Apple launched the iPhone Air with a slim design, which gained much attention initially. However, the early sales and demand number says otherwise. Now, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that the iPhone Air has fallen short in demand, and the company's supply chain is planning to reduce production by a huge sum. iPhone Air is not the popular slim phone Apple expected it to be. (Shaurya Sharma - HT)

Apple is reducing iPhone Air production

The new iPhone Air has reportedly fallen short in market response as per Apple's expectations. Now, an Apple analyst has reported that the supply chain is reducing production by 80% till the first quarter of 2026. In addition, several iPhone Air parts or components that take a long time to manufacture or deliver will likely be discontinued by the end of 2025.

This decision comes after an underwhelming sales performance for the iPhone Air, and the new phone segment may not have resonated with customers in comparison to other iPhone 17 models. Kuo further highlighted that the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models are gaining higher demand, and may fill the gap for the iPhone Air.

A Nikkei Asia report further highlighted that Apple has reportedly increased production units of the base iPhone 17 model by 5 million, and it showed a31% increase in sales in comparison to iPhone 16 models. The high demand for the standard iPhone 17 is expected due to the 120Hz ProMotion display, dual 48MP camera, and faster processor.

There are also reports about increased production for the iPhone 17 Pro models. Therefore, after Mini and Plus, the Air model also turned out to be a flop for Apple. Now, Apple is said to enter the foldable market next year, with a foldable iPhone. However, the company is yet to finalise its design and several crucial components.