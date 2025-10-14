iPhone Air gets a big discount on Amazon just weeks after launch: Check offer

iPhone Air disount offer: It has been less than a month since the iPhone Air was released alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 models. But if you’ve waited a month or so and haven’t made your purchase yet, there’s good news: the phone is now available at a rather attractive price point after offers. How low? Well, the 256GB version is currently retailing at its usual MRP of ₹1,19,900, but there’s a new HDFC card offer that brings the price down by ₹6,750. iPhone Air is just 5.6mm thin.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

iPhone Air for around ₹ 1,13,000: How does this offer work?

If you visit Amazon right now, you can check out using an HDFC credit card to get an instant discount of ₹6,750. This applies to EMI transactions, bringing the net effective price down to ₹1,13,150. If you don’t wish to opt for EMI, you can still get ₹6,250 off, which brings the price down to ₹1,13,650. The offer is much better than what was available at launch, where the discount was limited to ₹5,000. So compared to the launch price of ₹1,19,900, you now get ₹6,750 off, making it a better value-for-money deal.

What should you keep in mind before buying the iPhone Air?

The iPhone Air is a phone that puts form over function. You’re getting a design that’s truly special and unlike any iPhone before. At the same time, you’ll be compromising on the camera experience, the speakers, and also the battery life. Additionally, the phone is eSIM-only, so if you frequently switch SIMs, it could be inconvenient. We have done a full review of the iPhone Air, you may check it out to see if it’s the right fit for you. As a general rule of thumb, if you want a good media experience, the screen is great, but the speaker isn’t ideal.

