iPhone Fold 5G mobile: Expected launch, price in India, design, specs and more

Apple is reportedly preparing to enter the foldable smartphone market, with its first iPhone Fold expected to launch in September 2026. The device is likely to be part of the iPhone 18 lineup, according to new predictions by investment firm JPMorgan. As rival brands like Samsung continue to expand their foldable portfolios, Apple appears set to join the competition with a premium, crease-free design and powerful internals. Internally, the iPhone Fold could be powered by Apple’s future-generation A20-series chip.(David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

Launch timeline and design expectations

The iPhone Fold is tipped to arrive in the second half of 2026, coinciding with Apple’s usual September product cycle. JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee notes that Apple’s foldable will likely feature a book-style folding mechanism, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series. However, leaks suggest that Apple may debut a crease-free inner display, setting it apart in terms of build quality and visual appeal.

The foldable iPhone is rumoured to include a 7.8-inch inner display when unfolded and a 5.5-inch outer screen for quick access and notifications. The design is expected to maintain Apple's clean aesthetic, possibly incorporating a titanium frame and support for the Apple Pencil.

Expected specifications

Internally, the iPhone Fold could be powered by Apple’s future-generation A20-series chip, built on a highly efficient 3nm architecture. It may also include 5G support, Wi-Fi 7, and up to 1TB of storage, making it a top-tier productivity and media device.

Camera details remain unconfirmed, but Apple is expected to equip the phone with a high-end rear camera array, likely featuring computational photography enhancements and 8K video recording capabilities. The battery could support fast wired and MagSafe wireless charging, but the exact capacity is still unknown.

Price in India and global estimates

While no official pricing has been released, JPMorgan estimates the iPhone Fold could start at around $1,999 in the United States. In India, this could translate to a starting price near ₹1,74,900, factoring in taxes and import duties. The device is expected to target early adopters and premium customers, similar to how the iPhone Pro Max models are positioned.

What to expect next

Apple has not officially confirmed the device, but ongoing patents, supply chain activity, and analyst forecasts all point to an ambitious new product category. With a strong focus on design, user experience, and durability, the iPhone Fold could mark the most significant change to the iPhone lineup in over a decade.