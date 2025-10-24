iPhone Fold could debut with A20 Pro chip: But why is the chip hyped?

Apple is expected to launch its first-ever foldable phone, the iPhone Fold, next year or in 2027. As reports surrounding the foldable have started to circulate, we are getting to know more about the progression. While design is the biggest mystery for the iPhone Fold, new leaks suggest its performance capabilities. Reportedly, the foldable iPhone will likely be powered by the A20 Pro processor. This year, Apple launched the A19 Pro chip for iPhone 17 Pro models, which has proven to be quite powerful. However, the A20 Pro chip could bring greater performance upgrades as it is likely transitioning from TSMC’s 3nm process to the 2nm process. iPhone Fold is likely to power a similar chip as the iPhone 18 Pro Max.(Bloomberg)

iPhone Fold: What performance upgrades can we expect

A tipster who goes by the name Mobile Phone Chip Expert (MPCE) shared a post on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, revealing plans for 2026 iPhone models. In the post, it was highlighted that Apple’s next-generation flagship chip, the A20 Pro, will likely be built with TSMC's 2nm process. This change could make the smartphone faster and more efficient. Hence, it makes quite sense to bring a powerful chip to iPhone Fold, if it's launching next year. In addition, the A20 Pro chip could also power the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

The base model of the series, the iPhone 18, will likely be powered by the A20 chip. However, there are several uncertainties about seeing an iPhone Air 2, considering the recent model is not performing quite well in the market. Therefore, if the rumours are true, the iPhone 18 series and the iPhone Fold could get a big performance boost. But with the new chipset and fabrication process, Apple could significantly raise the prices.

According to a China Times report, Apple’s A20 Pro chip could come at a hefty price due to increased costs for TSMC’s fabrication process. Reportedly, the semiconductor company has invested massive amounts of money to build the new 2nm process. Therefore, the company is said to ask for 50% higher rates in comparison to the 3nm process. Hence, the prices for the iPhone 18 series could go up, and the iPhone Fold may have a huge price tag, despite being a first-generation model.