iPhone SE 4, Google Pixel 9a, and more smartphones to look for in coming weeks

The upcoming months are filled with some exciting smartphone launches from budget to premium ranges. While we will be busy covering the launches, smartphone buyers will have plenty of options across brands to pick their ideal device. In the upcoming weeks, awaited smartphones such as the iPhone SE 4, Google Pixel 9a, and much more. Therefore, if you are planning for a smartphone upgrade in the coming months, then these are the smartphones you may want to look out for as leaks suggest some powerful features and specifications are expected. Check out the list of 5 upcoming smartphones which are worth the hype. iPhone SE 4, Google Pixel 9a, and other smartphones launching soon. (Android Headline)

5 upcoming smartphones you need to look out for

iPhone SE 4: This is Apple’s affordable smartphone packed with some flagship features. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch this week with a rebranded name iPhone 16e. The smartphone is expected to come with several design changes and A18 Chip that also powered iPhone 16. Despite being a mid-ranger, the iPhone SE 4 will offer AI-powered features, making it a worthy smartphone in a competitive market.

Google Pixel 9a: Another flagship mid-ranger, the Pixel 9a is expected to launch in March with some new upgrades. This year, Google has revamped the camera module by eliminating the big camera bump. In terms of hardware, the smartphone will be equipped with Google’s Tensor G4 chip paired with 8GB RAM. Pixel 9a will consist of a dual camera setup that will likely include a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera.

Oppo Find N5: This a foldable smartphone which will first launch in China on February 20 and later it will make a global release as OnePlus Open 2. The Oppo Find N5 is claimed to be the world’s thinnest foldable phone powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The smartphone will include a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Nothing Phone 3a: Another awaited smartphone is the upcoming Nothing Phone 3a series which will be launched on March 4. The launch may include two smartphones, the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. However, the brand is also expected to launch a flagship model, the Nothing Phone 3 later this year. Therefore, several mid-range and flagship smartphones are on the way for Nothing.



Vivo V50: Lastly, we have this camera-centric smartphone the Vivo V50 which will be launched on February 17, 2025. The smartphone will consist of a 50MP dual camera setup with Aura Light to capture detailed low-light images. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip and is backed by a 6000mAh battery as confirmed by the Vivo India website.