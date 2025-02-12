iPhone SE 4 launch shifted to next week: Know what’s coming

We all have been eagerly waiting for the launch of Apple’s new iPhone SE 4. The smartphone was first expected to launch on February 11 alongside the PowerBeats Pro 2, now the launch has been shifted to next week as reported by Apple analyst Mark Gurman. Now as we wait for the debut, several tipsters are on a mission to provide every possible detail about the iPhone SE 4. From design and specifications to features, everything is now available on the internet. But since the information is based on leaks, we will have to wait for the official launch to confirm what Apple’s entry-level phone has in store for users and how much it will cost. iPhone SE 4 launching soon in India, know what’s coming ahead of the launch next week.(Majin Bu/ X)

Also read: iPhone SE 4 and these 4 new iPhone models to launch this year: Here’s what to expect

iPhone SE 4 launch date

The iPhone SE 4 was reported to launch in March alongside the iPad 11. Last week, Mark Gurman highlighted that it may launch this week with a speculative date of February 11. However, Apple seems to have different plans for the iPhone SE 4 launch as it has not provided any details or official launch date, making everyone curious. Now, the iPhone SE 4 is likely to debut next week, with smaller announcements taking place this week this Friday. Gurman added, “Tomorrow there’s a smaller announcement. For Friday, Apple Vision Pro reps are reaching out to the press about an announcement to come.” Therefore, we will have to patiently wait for the iPhone SE 4 launch.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 official renders leaked by case maker Spigen confirm key details

iPhone SE 4 launch: What to expect

This year, Apple’s iPhone SE ( Special Edition) name is expected to take a back seat as the smartphone will likely be renamed iPhone 16e. Therefore, it will be the fifth smartphone model under the iPhone 16 series which was launched in September 2024. While the prices are yet to be revealed, reports suggest a slight price increase, therefore, we expect the iPhone SE 4 to price around Rs.50000.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 15: Know which smartphone is more powerful

In terms of specifications, the iPhone SE 4 will likely feature a 6.06-inch LTPS OLED display with Super Retina XDR resolution. The smartphone will likely be powered by an Apple A18 chip fabricated with a TSMC 3nm process and it will likely offer 8GB RAM. It is expected to feature s single rear camera with a 48MP sensor and a 12MP front-facing camera. Lastly, it may offer a 3279mAh battery for lasting performance which is a greater upgrade from the 2018mAh cell from the iPhone SE 3.