iPhone Solid-State buttons reportedly still in the works: What we expect

A couple of years ago, Apple was rumoured to be working on solid-state haptic buttons for iPhone models like the iPhone 15 Pro, and later, the iPhone 16 Pro. However, that never materialised. Apple instead stuck with traditional clickable buttons, alongside a titanium frame, or aluminium for the vanilla models.

When the buttons didn’t make it to the iPhones, people assumed that Apple had dropped the idea entirely. But that may not be entirely true. According to a tip from the leaker Instant Digital on Weibo, Apple could still be working on the concept behind closed doors.

Sold-State Buttons Incoming For Future iPhone Models? Here’s What We Know

As for why Apple delayed or abandoned the idea, the leaker claims it wasn’t due to cost-related issues. Instead, it had to do with the technology behind it. Apple reportedly couldn’t resolve issues with false touches, where the solid-state buttons would register input even when lightly brushed or touched accidentally. There were also concerns about responsiveness. These issues are said to be the reason Apple didn’t move forward with the solid-state buttons.

However, according to the same leaker, Apple might still be developing them.

Instant Digital states that Apple is currently working on making the buttons more tactile and improving their overall reliability. The main goal is for these buttons, despite being solid-state, to provide an experience that closely mimics the feel of actual physical buttons on current iPhones. The challenge lies in maintaining that tactile feedback and ensuring consistency across mass production.

Our Take

It’s likely that Apple would only introduce solid-state buttons if they can offer a one-to-one experience compared to current physical buttons. It would be uncharacteristic of Apple to ship a half-baked product, especially when it comes to something used as frequently as the buttons on a phone.

Moreover, it’s unlikely that these buttons will appear on iPhones any time soon. Current renders of the iPhone 17 series do not show them (and reports haven’t mentioned them either), instead highlighting a redesigned form, especially on the Pro models. So, it's highly unlikely Apple will introduce solid-state buttons with the iPhone 17 series. That said, it's still possible that Apple is working to craft a unique experience for future iPhones.