iPhone users can now translate WhatsApp messages without leaving the app: Here’s how

WhatsApp has introduced an in-app translation feature for iOS users, allowing messages to be translated into 21 different languages directly within chats. The feature, which is part of the latest iOS update, is gradually rolling out to users through the App Store. Android users already have access to similar functionality, with ongoing updates expanding language coverage. WhatsApp now lets iOS users translate messages in 21 languages directly within the app.(Pexels)

How the New Translation Feature Works

The new translation feature is available in WhatsApp for iOS version 25.28.74, as reported by WABetaInfo. Once users update to this version, the translation option becomes active automatically. The app uses Apple’s built-in translation APIs to process text securely and efficiently. It can detect the language of an incoming message automatically, while also giving users the option to manually choose the source language if the system’s detection is inaccurate. This flexibility helps ensure that message translations remain precise.

Available Languages and Offline Functionality

WhatsApp’s translation feature supports 21 languages, including Arabic, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Dutch, English (UK and US), French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, Spanish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese.

To enable offline translations, users can download specific language packs. Once these packs are installed, translations can take place even without an internet connection. The feature works across individual chats, group messages, and WhatsApp Channels, giving users a consistent experience across different types of conversations.

Privacy and User Control

WhatsApp states that all translations occur on the user’s device. This means the translated content and original messages remain private and are not shared with WhatsApp or third parties. The on-device approach supports the platform’s broader privacy framework, ensuring that user data is not transmitted externally.

On Android, users also have the option to enable automatic translations for entire chats, making it easier to follow multilingual conversations without manually translating each message.