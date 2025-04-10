iPhone users may ‘avoid’ installing latest iOS update due to this big reason

Earlier, several iPhone users reported problems after installing the new iOS 18.4 update. First, we came the CarPlay connectivity issues, and now there are several reports of apps opening on their own, overheat issues, photos not deleting, and others. After the update, users were quite frustrated with the buggy performance, asking Apple to bring a fix soon. Now, as reports start to circulate, Apple has reportedly started testing for the iOS 18.4.1 patch that will likely solve the emerging issues. This new update is expected to bring some major refinement to features and user experience for the iOS 18.4 update. Know more about the upcoming iPhone patches and problems people are facing because you may not be the only one with iPhone experience. Apple is reported to be testing the iOS 18.4.1 update that fixes the ongoing issues.(Apple)

Apple to bring iOS 18.4.1 soon

Apple recently rolled out the iOS 18.4 update, which brought several new features such as priority notifications, CarPlay changes, Visual Intelligence shortcut, and much more. However, users have been reporting buggy experiences after installing the update on their devices. There are several reports about faster battery drain, CarPlay connectivity, apps opening on their own, and background apps not working properly, and much more, leaving iPhone users worried if it's only happening with their unit.

If you are someone who has been facing these issues recently, then you are not alone, as several other iPhone users have reported similar problems after installing the iOS 18.4 update. Therefore, with the reports lining up, iPhone users are eagerly waiting for a patch to have a bug-free smartphone experience.

Now, the iOS 18.5 update is scheduled to roll out next month. We expect the iOS 18.4.1 to come sooner as Apple is rumored to have started the testing, fixing all the minor and major issues users are facing. Therefore, keep an eye out for the latest updates and patches on your iPhone for timely fixes.

iOS 18.4 features

Also, if you have yet to download the iOS 18.4 update, you may want to wait for the patch update to fully enjoy the new features and upgrades. In terms of what’s new, the iOS 18.4 update finally brings language support for Apple Intelliegnce, enabling users to experience Apple in several regions, including in India.