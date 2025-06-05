iPhone’s next big update to be unveiled next week: What to expect

Apple is just days away from unveiling iOS 26 at WWDC 2025, and according to widespread reports, it may mark the company’s most ambitious iPhone software revamp since iOS 7. From a sweeping visual redesign to AI-driven features and new developer policies, iOS 26 sets the stage for a more unified and intelligent Apple ecosystem. WWDC 2025 starts June 9, 2025.(Apple)

iOS 26 – Not iOS 19

Contrary to expectations, Apple is skipping iOS 19 and jumping straight to iOS 26 to align naming conventions across its platforms, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS, all of which will now share version 26. The decision reflects a car industry-style approach where future model numbers debut before their actual calendar year.

Supported Devices: A Mixed Bag

While iPhoneSoft claimed iOS 26 will support all models currently running iOS 18, starting from the iPhone XR onwards, more recent leaks hint at the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max being dropped. This remains unconfirmed, and Apple is expected to clarify the compatibility list during WWDC.

Visual Overhaul Inspired by visionOS

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman describes iOS 26 as the “biggest revamp since iOS 7.” The update will reportedly include redesigned icons, menus, buttons, and interface elements, loosely inspired by visionOS. Notable UI changes may include floating navigation bars, new font treatments, and simplified control layouts.

Camera App Gets a Makeover

One of the standout redesigns will be the Camera app. Inspired by visionOS, it will feature transparency effects, streamlined toggles for photo and video modes, and improved access to settings like flash and frame rate.

Siri Consolidation, but No Conversational AI Yet

Siri will receive a backend overhaul in iOS 26, unifying its legacy and advanced systems for faster and more reliable performance. However, Apple’s more ambitious plan to release a fully conversational Siri will reportedly be delayed beyond WWDC.

AI-Driven Battery Tools

Apple will deploy its Apple Intelligence platform to analyse user habits and extend battery life. This may include power-saving suggestions, dynamic app throttling, and estimated charge times on the lock screen.

Upgrades to Messages and CarPlay

New inline translation and poll features are expected in the Messages app. AI suggestions for group decisions may also be part of the rollout. Meanwhile, CarPlay is tipped to get a visual refresh in line with iOS 26’s updated aesthetic.

Public Wi-Fi and Productivity Enhancements

A new Wi-Fi sharing tool will allow users to complete captive portal logins on one device and sync credentials across all Apple devices via iCloud. Other rumored additions include Markdown exports in Notes, a bi-directional keyboard for Arabic-English users, and a new Apple Pencil calligraphy brush.

A Staggered Rollout

Despite its breadth, several marquee features in iOS 26 are likely to be delayed due to ongoing work on iOS 18’s unfinished roadmap. Many additions will arrive gradually across point updates like iOS 26.1 and 26.2 into spring 2026.