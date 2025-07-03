iPhones running iOS 26 may detect and pause FaceTime calls if nudity is detected

Apple’s upcoming iOS 26 update, first unveiled at WWDC 2025, is drawing attention not only for its refreshed design and app updates but also for a new FaceTime privacy feature that quietly surfaced in the developer beta. As with any iOS beta release, it remains to be seen whether the nudity detection feature in FaceTime will be included in the final public release or remain exclusive to child accounts.(Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva from Pexels)

While Apple showcased several key features during its keynote — including the sleek new Liquid Glass UI and updates to Messages, Wallet, and CarPlay — it did not highlight a newly discovered nudity detection function within FaceTime. This feature, now spotted in the latest iOS 26 beta, has stirred online discussion for its potential implications on privacy and safety during video calls.

FaceTime May Pause Calls If Nudity Is Detected

According to a report by 9to5Mac, FaceTime in iOS 26 can automatically freeze audio and video if the system detects nudity during a video call. When triggered, a warning message appears on screen:

“Audio and video are paused because you may be showing something sensitive. If you feel uncomfortable, you should end the call.”

Users are then given the option to either resume or end the call.

Communication Safety Tools Expanded

At WWDC, Apple introduced enhanced Communication Safety tools aimed at protecting children, including the detection and blurring of explicit content in Messages and Shared Albums. In a blog post, Apple wrote:

“Communication Safety expands to intervene when nudity is detected in FaceTime video calls, and to blur out nudity in Shared Albums in Photos.”

However, recent findings suggest that this FaceTime intervention may not be limited to child accounts. Some developers testing iOS 26 have found the nudity detection tool active on adult profiles as well, raising questions about whether this is intentional behaviour or a bug in the beta software.

How the Feature Works

The feature was initially reported by X user @iDeviceHelpus, who found it listed under FaceTime settings as part of a new “Sensitive Content Warning” option. The toggle includes a description:

“Detect nude photos and videos before they are viewed on your device, and receive guidance to help make a safe choice. Apple does not have access to the photos or videos.”

This aligns with Apple’s privacy-first approach, where all analysis is conducted via on-device machine learning, ensuring no sensitive content is shared with Apple’s servers.

Apple’s support documentation explains that Communication Safety features are built to protect user privacy:

“Because the photos and videos are analysed on your child’s device, Apple doesn’t receive an indication that nudity was detected and doesn’t get access to the photos or videos as a result.”

Feature Still in Testing Phase

As with any iOS beta release, features are subject to change based on feedback and internal testing. It remains to be seen whether the nudity detection feature in FaceTime will be included in the final public release or remain exclusive to child accounts.

The public beta for iOS 26 is expected to roll out in July, giving more users a chance to test and evaluate this controversial but safety-focused feature before the full release later this year, likely alongside the next iPhone lineup.