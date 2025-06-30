iOS 26 features Apple didn’t announce but you may get later this year

Even after a packed WWDC 2025 unveiling, Apple hasn’t finished rolling out iOS 26 features just yet. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, two previously rumoured capabilities, both of which missed the keynote, are still on track for release later this year. iOS 26 brings a major visual overhaul, deeper AI integration via Apple Intelligence, and significant improvements.(Apple)

Live Translation via AirPods

One of the more ambitious features that didn’t make it to the WWDC stage is live translation directly through AirPods. This feature would allow users to carry on real-time conversations with someone speaking a different language, with the translation being delivered straight into their ears via AirPods.

The feature was expected to be an extension of the Live Translation system Apple demoed in Messages, FaceTime, and the Phone app, and could greatly benefit travellers and multilingual households. While Apple didn’t provide an update during WWDC, Gurman suggests this is still in development and likely to launch later this year.

Captive Wi-Fi Sync Across Devices

Another useful feature left out of iOS 26’s initial rollout is automatic syncing of captive Wi-Fi logins across your Apple devices. Captive Wi-Fi networks are the kind typically found in hotels, airports, and cafes, the kind that require you to log in through a pop-up web page. With this feature, once you’ve authenticated on one Apple device, the login credentials would sync across your other Apple products using iCloud, saving you from having to repeat the process.

Why They Weren’t Announced

Gurman explains that Apple has adopted a more cautious approach this year, choosing not to announce features unless they’re “near shipping.” This change follows WWDC 2024, when several high-profile features were revealed months in advance but ended up delayed, or still missing. With iOS 26, Apple is trying to avoid that same misstep.

When Will They Arrive?

If all goes according to plan, these delayed features should arrive with the iOS 26.1 update in October or iOS 26.2 in December. They may even be tested during the iOS 26 beta cycle leading up to those releases.

Apple hasn’t confirmed these details publicly, but if you’re waiting for more from iOS 26, especially if you use AirPods or rely on public Wi-Fi, you’ll want to keep an eye on updates later this year.