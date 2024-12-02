Menu Explore
iQOO 13 India launch tomorrow: Leaked price, expected specs, and everything you need to know

ByShaurya Sharma
Dec 02, 2024 12:13 PM IST

Ahead of the iQOO 13 launch in India, here’s everything we know so far, including its specifications, features, and anticipated pricing.

iQOO's latest flagship smartphone, the iQOO 13, is set to debut in the Indian market tomorrow, December 3. Touted as the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone in India, it is expected to offer a range of unique features, including RGB LED lighting around the camera module on the back, giving it a distinctive look. Ahead of the launch, numerous leaks and official teasers from the brand have given us an idea of what to expect. Here's everything we know about the iQOO 13, including its specifications, features, and expected pricing.

iQOO 13 is expected to be priced under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,000 in India.(IQOO)
iQOO 13 is expected to be priced under 60,000 in India.(IQOO)

iQOO 13: Expected Specifications

The iQOO 13 is likely to feature Qualcomm's latest flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elitechipset, which succeeds the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that powered its predecessor, the iQOO 12. With the Snapdragon 8 Elite at its core, the device is expected to be good at performance-oriented tasks.

In addition, the iQOO 13 is expected to pair the Snapdragon 8 Elite with its proprietary Q2 chip, aimed at further enhancing performance. The device is anticipated to come with 12GB or 16GB of RAM, offering options for 256GB and 512GB storage variants. While the Chinese version includes a 1TB storage option, it remains unclear if this configuration will be available in India.

Coming to the camera, the iQOO 13 is expected to feature a triple-camera setup at the rear, comprising: a 50MP main camera, A 4x telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, it is expected to include a 32MP front-facing camera with support for 4K 60fps video recording.

The smartphone is rumoured to pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. Additionally, the device may include a vapor chamber cooling system, allowing it to sustain performance during extended use. It is also expected to feature an IP68/IP69 rating, ensuring resistance against the elements.

For the display, the iQOO 13 is likely to sport a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 6,500 nits, ensuring a premium viewing experience.

iQOO 13: Price in India

According to leaks, including those from tipster Mukul Sharma, the iQOO 13 could be priced at approximately 55,000. However, this may reflect the introductory pricing, and the final price could vary slightly. That said, it is expected to remain below 60,000. The device will be available for purchase on Amazon.

