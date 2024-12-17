iQOO 13 vs Vivo X200: Comparing two powerful flagships from sister brands - Camera, performance and more

The iQOO 13 brings high-end hardware at an affordable price of under ₹55,000 in India. However, it is not just top-end performance that the device offers. It has made significant improvements in terms of optics and software experience. This makes it a closer match to the recently released Vivo X200, which retails for ₹65,999. In fact, both phones are more evenly matched than previously thought, but each has its distinct advantages. So, is the Vivo X200, with its impressive cameras, worth around ₹10,000 more than the iQOO 13? In this direct comparison, we’ll compare both phones, and based on your preferences, you can decide which one suits you best. iQOO 13 (left), Vivo X200 (right)(Vivo, iQOO)

iQOO 13 vs Vivo X200: Performance

Performance is where these phones differ significantly, as one comes with a Snapdragon flagship while the other features a MediaTek flagship.

The iQOO 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 3nm flagship chipset and one of the most powerful available in the market right now. It competes with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 powering the Vivo X200, which is also a 3nm chipset, and is quite evenly matched with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and even the Apple A18 Pro, in terms of raw performance.

Both phones come with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

As for the battery, the iQOO 13 is equipped with a 6000mAh battery in India, supporting 120W wired charging, while the Vivo X200, on the other hand, features a 5800mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging.

iQOO 13 vs Vivo X200: Display and Design

The Vivo X200 has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4500 nits. It has a resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels, offering 460 pixels per inch.

The iQOO 13 sports a slightly larger 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. It offers 510 pixels per inch. In terms of pixels per inch and refresh rate, the iQOO 13 has an edge over the Vivo X200, with its 144Hz screen, compared to the Vivo's 120Hz display.

As for design and build quality, both phones are made of glass and aluminium. The Vivo X200 weighs 197 grams and is rated with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance. The iQOO 13 is also made of glass and aluminium and has IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance but weighs slightly more at 207 grams.

iQOO 13 vs Vivo X200: Camera

Cameras are undoubtedly one of the most important aspects of any smartphone, and here the Vivo X200 takes the lead with its Zeiss-powered optics. The Vivo X200 features a 50MP triple-camera setup, including a 50MP main wide camera, a 50MP 3x optical zoom camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, it has a 32MP camera.

In comparison, the iQOO 13 also offers a 50MP triple-camera setup, including a 50MP wide camera, a 50MP telephoto 2x optical zoom camera, and a 50MP ultrawide shooter. The selfie camera is a 32MP unit. While the camera systems on paper are quite similar, the Vivo is known for its sharp portraits and hybrid zoom, made possible by its collaboration with Zeiss.

iQOO 13 vs Vivo X200: Software and Biometrics

The iQOO 13 runs on Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15 on top and is promised up to four major Android updates. It uses an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which is superior to the optical fingerprint scanner in the iQOO 12 before it.

The Vivo X200 also runs on Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15 on top and supports four major Android updates, as both iQOO and Vivo are sister brands sharing the same operating system. However, the Vivo X200 uses an optical under-display fingerprint scanner, which is technologically inferior to the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner in the iQOO 13.