iQOO Z10 launch soon: Snapdragon SoC, design, battery, and more we know ahead of launch

ByShaurya Sharma
Mar 26, 2025 11:17 AM IST

iQOO Z10 is launching on April 11. Here's what we know ahead of launch.

The iQOO Z10 is set to be the next Z-series device launched by iQOO in India, with the brand already confirming its launch date for 11 April. So far, several details have been revealed, including the full design, a massive 7,300mAh battery, and more. Here, we share everything we know about the iQOO Z10 ahead of its launch. Read on.

iQOO Z10 is debuting next month with some crucial upgrades.(iQOO)
iQOO Z10 Specs: What We Know

Ahead of its launch, iQOO has shared several teasers, one of which, posted on X, tags Snapdragon India. This suggests that the phone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor in the Indian market. Reports indicate that this could be the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, akin to Vivo Y300 Pro+ that retails in China.

Additionally, the brand has already confirmed that the phone will feature a massive 7,300mAh battery—an upgrade over the iQOO Z9. To complement this, iQOO is expected to include 90W fast charging. This should make for a big statement point, and allow to capitalise on customers who want a big battery from a mid-ranger smartphone.

iQOO Z10 Design and Colours

While the full specifications are yet to be confirmed, we do know that the phone is going be available in two colours—Stellar Black and Glacier Silver.

In terms of design, official imagery confirms the presence of a circular camera module housing three lenses, accompanied by a circular flash, reminiscent of the Vivo V50's Aura Ring flash.

The rest of the back panel is mostly plain, with the finish varying depending on the colourway chosen.

