iQOO Z10 Turbo+ confirm to launch with 144Hz Valorant Mobile support and 8000mAh battery

iQOO has confirmed that its upcoming Z10 Turbo+ smartphone will support the 144Hz high frame rate mode in Valorant Mobile. This makes the Z10 Turbo+ one of the first mobile phones to enable this feature in the game, which officially launches as Valorant: Primal on August 19. The announcement came just days before the device's scheduled release on August 7. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ is set to launch on August 7, 2025, in China along with TWS earbuds and a power bank. (iQOO)

The confirmation was made during the ChinaJoy 2025 event, where OnePlus also revealed that its devices will support the 144Hz mode in Valorant Mobile. OnePlus China President Louis Li shared this news at the OnePlus booth.

Riot Games has collaborated with Tencent’s Photon Studio Group to develop Valorant: Primal for mobile devices. The company has also worked with professional mobile FPS players to test the game thoroughly. The mobile version aims to deliver visuals comparable to the PC edition while adapting controls and skills for touchscreen use. Riot has introduced a new skill release guide system in the game to make it easier for new players to learn without reducing the game’s complexity.

iQOO Z10 Turbo+: Key Specifications (Confirmed)

The iQOO Z10 Turbo+ focuses on gaming performance. It features an 8000mAh battery and is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400+ processor. The battery is claimed to provide up to 20 hours of multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) gaming or 22.2 hours of short video playback. A quick 9-minute charge is said to offer approximately three hours of MOBA gaming.

The upcoming device uses a flat OLED display that supports up to 2000 nits of peak brightness. It follows iQOO’s minimal rear design and will be available in three colour options: Cloud White, Desert, and Polar Grey.

In addition to the smartphone, iQOO will also launch new true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and a power bank in China. The TWS earbuds, called iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro, come with noise cancellation and a lightweight semi-in-ear design. They will be available in Star Diamond White and Star Yellow colour options. The 10,000mAh power bank supports 22.5W fast charging and will come in an Extreme Yellow colour option. However, the company has not yet confirmed if these products will be released in India.