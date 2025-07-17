iQOO Z10R 5G mobile: Release date, expected price in India, specs and more

iQOO Z10R 5G mobile has been confirmed to launch in India on July 24. It will sit below the iQOO Z10 and offer several features, many of which the brand has already confirmed, including its primary camera sensor, video recording capabilities, full design, flash type, display, battery size, display specifications, colours, and more. iQOO Z10R is set to launch in India on July 24, 2025.(iQOO)

Here’s everything the brand has confirmed so far about the iQOO Z10R.

iQOO Z10R 5G mobile design and display specifications

iQOO's website confirms that the Z10R will feature a curved display. It will be a quad-curved panel with 120Hz AMOLED technology. The brand has also confirmed that the phone will be 0.73cm thick and 7.39cm tall, with curved edges on the back as well.

On the rear, there is a dual-camera setup alongside a ring flash. The phone will be available in two colours: Moonstone and Aquamarine. Moonstone is a greyish shade, while Aquamarine is a shade of blue. The phone will also carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

iQOO Z10R 5G mobile expected price

iQOO is yet to reveal the pricing details of the mobile phone, which will be announced at launch. However, the phone could slot in below the Z10, placing it in the sub- ₹20,000 price bracket, with higher variants potentially costing upwards of ₹20,000.

iQOO Z10R 5G mobile confirmed specifications

iQOO has confirmed that the phone will be getting the Sony IMX882 camera sensor and will support 4K video recording with optical image stabilisation. It will also feature a 32MP selfie camera capable of recording 4K vlog videos. As for the secondary rear camera, it is likely to be an ultra-wide-angle lens.

Regarding the battery, the website confirms that it will pack a 5,700mAh unit, which is notably smaller than the iQOO Z10’s 7,300mAh battery.

Coming to the processor, reports suggest that it could pack the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset which is going to be the successor of the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 which we have seen in several phones so far. Also, the phone could be offered with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

