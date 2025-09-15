Is a bigger battery enough? Apple bribes buyers to ditch the SIM slot on iPhone 17 Pro

Apple really wants iPhone users to have a reason to care about eSIM. If you’ve been ignoring the digital SIM trend, Apple’s new iPhone 17 Pro lineup now makes it tough to look away. For many buyers, the battery boost alone could be a bribe significant enough. Here’s why. Apple’s fresh strategy with iPhone 17 Pro sparks new questions about SIM cards, upgrades, and what buyers are really getting.(AI-generated)

eSIM brings a real battery upgrade

When you look at Apple’s latest flagships, the Pro and Pro Max models stand out but it’s the battery stats that really catch the eye. According to figures published by Apple, the iPhone 17 Pro packs a 4,252 mAh battery while the Pro Max comes with a 5,088 mAh battery. These numbers represent a sizeable jump over the last generation, up almost 19% for the Pro. Why the sudden improvement? The story sits with eSIM.

Physical SIM trays use space. With the iPhone 17 Pro’s eSIM-only units, Apple fills that gap with more battery, a move confirmed on its official product pages. The result: you actually get longer usage from the same slab of glass and metal. Data from Europe confirms that models still shipping with SIM trays are left out of the bigger battery party, as the added capacity is only possible in eSIM units. It’s a straightforward swap - ditch the SIM, win more juice.

Apple pushes eSIM

This isn’t just a technical upgrade; it’s a deliberate strategy. According to industry sources and Apple’s regional product pages, the company is phasing out physical SIMs in many countries, including the US, Canada, and the Gulf States. Some regions, like most of Europe, still get models with trays due to varying telecom regulations. That split means some buyers will have to adapt if they want real improvement in daily battery life.

Apple rarely gives such direct incentives - many expected the change to be about cost or manufacturing ease. Instead, the gain lands right in users’ hands. According to industry tracker Omdia, eSIM phones made up a quarter of all smartphone sales last year and over half of those were iPhones. As more carriers across Asia and Europe catch up, don’t be surprised if physical SIM slots quietly disappear everywhere. Apple’s latest move feels simple in hindsight: offer something people really want, like better battery life, and the market soon follows. For now, if a bigger battery is on your wish list, the message is to ditch the tray and enjoy the charge.