Is Apple CEO Tim Cook planning to step down next year? Here’s a rundown to reality check

In recent weeks, there have been reports about Tim Cook stepping down as Apple CEO, and it is expected to happen as soon as next year. It has been suggested that John Ternus, senior vice president of hardware engineering at Apple, will likely be taking the place. However, how many of the rumours are true? Let’s dive deep into the facts and see if Apple's CEO will really be replaced next year. Apple CEO Tim Cook may still remain a part of Apple as Chairman.(Bloomberg)

Will Tim Cook Step down as CEO? Maybe not so soon

According to the latest Bloomberg report, Apple has reportedly considered executive-level changes that include getting a new CEO on board and replacing Tim Cook's long reign in the company. However, it may not come this early. Mark Gurman highlighted that the changes may come in the near future, but they may not come as early as next year. Tim Cook reportedly has several projects to look after before handing over his position to the next candidate.

Gurman further highlighted that even if Tim Cook steps down as CEO, he may still retain a crucial position at Apple. Cook may remain in the company as chairman due to his love for the job and the company. As of now, Tim Cook has also earned the right to decide his future in the company, and he can make the decision when he is ready for the major shift, considering his age and growing responsibilities.

Therefore, the decision is still under consideration, and replacement has not been finalised yet. Therefore, we may have to wait until the official announcement, if Apple is going through a major shift in the coming years. As of now, Tim Cook is reportedly quite focused on planning for Meta-RayBan-like AR-based smart glasses, and it is said to be his new “obsession,” which he may fulfil before leaving the company.