Is GTA 6 set for an October 26 reveal? Leaker of Payday 3 and Fable shares clues

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series is one of the most popular video game franchises in history. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the next installment, GTA 6, for years. Now, a new rumour suggests that Rockstar Games might announce the game on October 26, 2023.

GTA 6 fan made poster(Rockstar Games)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The source of this rumor is Chris Marx, a self-proclaimed insider who goes by the online handle MarxxChris. He claims to have confirmed the GTA 6 announcement date on X.

“I can now confirm that Grand Theft Auto VI announcement is set to release on 26 October 2023.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The insider has a reputation for leaking some accurate information in the past, such as Payday 3 and Dragon’s Dogma II.

Marxx has previously shared additional purported GTA 6 insights on his profile. It suggests Rockstar could implement "features such as random robberies at your safehouse," introduce a scenario where players are "followed by a stalker at night," and incorporate various elements "to enhance the realism of random encounters."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Marxx also claims that the PC version of GTA 6 will launch simultaneously with the console version, abandoning the previous one-year delay trend, with the aim of "ensuring that everyone can enjoy Grand Theft Auto VI by the early to mid-2025 timeframe."

However, not everyone is convinced by his claim. Some are hopeful that Rockstar will finally reveal the game, while others are skeptical and cautious.

Rockstar has been very secretive and unpredictable about their projects, and they often take their time to polish and perfect their games. They also tend to favour console platforms over PC, and have long marketing cycles for their major titles.

ALSO READ| Fans in distress as GTA 6 map leak raises serious questions

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some leaks have hinted at some possible features of GTA 6, such as a revamped wanted system, a mock-up map with 100 unique locations, and interstate travel. However, these are not confirmed by Rockstar and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Rockstar has also undergone some changes in its personnel, with some key figures like Dan Houser and Michael Unsworth leaving the company. This might have affected the development of GTA 6.

The bottom line is that GTA fans are passionate and loyal, and they will be thrilled when GTA 6 is finally announced. Until then, they can enjoy other Rockstar titles, such as Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA Trilogy, and GTA+. Rockstar is giving away copies of the GTA Trilogy for free to GTA+ subscribers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!