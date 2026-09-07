I’ve tested a dozen air fryers, and these are the 5 I’d recommend without hesitation

After roasting, baking, and crisping my way through a dozen air fryers over the past two years, my kitchen counter has occasionally looked like a small-scale electronics recycling yard.

5 air fryers I would recommend everyone to have in their kitchen. (AI Generated)

By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

Finding a genuinely good air fryer is harder than it looks. Some models are too loud, others take forever to preheat, and many claim to hold a family-sized meal when they can barely fit a handful of fries. The result? You end up cooking in batches while everyone else waits around the table.

Over months of real-world testing, I’ve cooked actual weeknight dinners, cleaned up sticky messes, and put these machines through their paces during house parties and game nights. Eventually, I narrowed the list down to five. Rather than picking one outright winner, I found five models that each get the important things right—from cooking performance and capacity to everyday convenience and cleanup. These are the five I keep coming back to, and the ones I’d recommend to family or friends without hesitation.

What I looked for while testing these air fryers

Testing an air fryer once or twice can tell you very little. After using 12 different models over two years, I started noticing the small things that make a real difference when you use one several times a week. So, while testing these models, I focused on the things that matter beyond the number of presets or the wattage printed on the box.

How well does it actually cook?

This was the biggest test. I looked for evenly cooked food, proper browning and crispiness without leaving some pieces undercooked while others were already too dark. I also noted how often I had to shake or turn the food midway.

Can it cook enough food at once?

A large-looking basket doesn't always translate into useful capacity. I checked whether each air fryer could handle proper portions without overcrowding, especially when cooking for more than one or two people.

Is it easy to live with?

The best air fryer is one you don't mind using regularly. I looked at controls, presets, preheating time, noise levels and overall ease of use.

How much work is cleanup?

Grease, crumbs and marinades can quickly turn an appliance into a cleaning chore. I paid attention to how easily the basket and tray cleaned up after regular cooking.

Would I actually keep using it?

Finally, I considered the overall experience: build quality, countertop footprint, convenience and value for money. Because an air fryer can have impressive specifications, but if it is cumbersome to use, it won't stay in your kitchen rotation for long.

And this is where the five below stood out. They aren't identical, and I wouldn't recommend all five to the same person. But each earned its place on this list for a different reason.

5 air fryers I've tested and I recommend buying

The Inalsa NutriFry DuoSlim is built for people who hate cooking dinner in batches. Its two independent 7L baskets let you cook different foods at different temperatures and timings, while Sync Finish brings them to the table together. The vertical design also saves counter width, making it particularly useful for families and multi-dish meals.

Inalsa NutriFry DuoSlim air fryer review.

What I liked the most about this air fryer:

The Sync Finish feature is genuinely useful. You can cook chicken in one basket and fries or vegetables in the other, even when they need different cooking times and temperatures, and have both finish together.

Who should buy it:

Families or anyone who regularly cooks a main dish and a side together and wants to avoid multiple batches. It is also a good fit for kitchens where counter width is limited but vertical space is available.

Specifications Capacity 14L (7L + 7L) Power 2800W Temperature range 80–200°C Heating system 1400W per basket Dimensions 28 × 41.5 × 42.3 cm Reasons to Buy Two foods can cook simultaneously Sync Finish makes multi-dish meals easier Reasons to Avoid Tall design needs overhead clearance Two baskets mean more cleaning

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Bosch Crispmaxx Serie 6 is a premium 7.2-litre air fryer that combines sturdy build quality with consistently good cooking performance. During testing, it handled fries, cutlets, samosas, pakoras and reheated foods particularly well. The illuminated viewing window, responsive presets and Shake Reminder also make it a practical choice for everyday cooking.

Bosch Crispmaxx Serie 6 air fryer

What I liked the most about this air fryer:

Its consistent cooking performance with Indian foods stood out. From crispy pakoras and golden pav to reheated parathas and pizza, the 360° airflow delivered evenly cooked results. The illuminated viewing window is another genuinely useful touch, you can check the food without constantly opening the basket.

Who should buy it:

This is a good choice for small families looking for a premium, dependable air fryer that can handle everyday Indian cooking, snacks and reheating. It makes particular sense if you value build quality and ease of use and don't mind paying more for them.

Specifications Capacity 7.2L Power 1800W Temperature range 40–200°C Control type Touch Dimensions 30.9 × 31.4 × 38.2 cm Reasons to Buy Excellent, even cooking performance Illuminated viewing window and Shake Reminder Reasons to Avoid Can get noisy at higher temperatures Touch controls are slightly too sensitive

The Philips OneChef is a 33-in-1 cooking appliance designed to bring multiple cooking methods into one 6-litre pot. It can air fry, stir-fry, steam, boil, roast, bake and prepare curries, among other functions. Its AmbiHeat technology uses temperature sensors to adjust heat for more consistent cooking, while the digital interface provides preset and manual controls.

Philips OneChef

What I liked the most about this air fryer:

Its versatility. Unlike a conventional air fryer, the OneChef is designed to handle several different cooking methods in one appliance, including air frying, steaming, stir-frying, boiling and cooking curries.

Who should buy it:

This is worth considering for people looking for an all-in-one cooking appliance rather than a dedicated air fryer. Its 6L capacity is designed for everyday family cooking, with Philips positioning it for meals for around 4–5 people.

Specifications Capacity 6L Power 2280W Cooking functions 33 Temperature range 80–200°C Timer 0–60 minutes Reasons to Buy Multiple cooking functions in one appliance 6L capacity for family-sized cooking Reasons to Avoid More expensive than a conventional air fryer Learning all 33 functions may take some time

The EDT LUMA stands out from conventional air fryers with its glass cooking bowls that let you watch food cook without repeatedly opening the basket. During testing, it delivered consistently even results, particularly with paneer tikka, kebabs, fries and roasted vegetables. Its premium design, intuitive controls and PFAS- and PTFE-free cooking surfaces add to the appeal.

EDT Luma in the Origin Orange colourway looks like it has stepped straight out of a science fiction film.

What I liked the most about this air fryer:

The transparent glass bowl genuinely changes the cooking experience. Being able to see the food as it cooks means less guesswork and fewer interruptions to check whether it is done. I also liked how well it handled paneer tikka and reheating, without drying the food out.

Who should buy it:

Buy this if you want a premium air fryer that looks as good as it cooks, particularly if you make Indian snacks, paneer, kebabs and roasted dishes regularly. It is also worth considering if you prefer glass and stainless-steel cooking surfaces over conventional non-stick coatings.

Specifications Capacity 4.5L + 2.5L interchangeable bowls Power 1500W Temperature range 60–200°C Timer Up to 60 minutes Noise level 56dB Reasons to Buy Glass bowl lets you monitor food while cooking Consistently cooks Indian snacks and dishes well Reasons to Avoid Glass bowl needs careful handling Water can collect around the plastic sections

The Wonderchef Prato Plus is a 4.2-litre air fryer that does the basics well: it fries, bakes, roasts and grills with little to no oil. In testing, it delivered impressively crisp snacks and surprisingly good puris, although some recipes needed trial and error. The included cordless chopper is a useful bonus for everyday meal prep.

Wonderchef Prato Plus Digital Air Fryer

What I liked the most about this air fryer:

Its ability to deliver properly crisp, golden snacks with very little oil stood out. After adjusting the temperature, frozen snacks came out well, while the air-fried puris were surprisingly close to their deep-fried counterparts. The 4.2L basket also gives enough room for decent-sized portions.

Who should buy it:

This makes sense for small to medium-sized families or first-time air-fryer users who want a versatile appliance without getting overwhelmed by too many advanced features. It is also a good option if you like the idea of having a cordless chopper for meal prep.

Specifications Capacity 4.2L Power 1400W Temperature control Digital Material Polypropylene Dimensions 23 × 23.5 × 30 cm Reasons to Buy Delivers crisp results with very little oil Includes a useful cordless chopper Reasons to Avoid Controls take some getting used to Bulky for smaller kitchen counters

Features comparison of the best 5 air fryers

Air Fryer Capacity Power Cooking functions Inalsa NutriFry DuoSlim 14L (7L + 7L) 2800W Multiple cooking presets Bosch Crispmaxx Serie 6 7.2L 1800W Multiple cooking presets EDT LUMA 4.5L + 2.5L 1500W Multiple cooking modes Wonderchef Prato Plus 4.2L 1400W Fry, bake, roast, grill Philips OneChef 6L 2280W 33 functions

How do you clean an air fryer properly?

Let the air fryer cool completely before cleaning it. Remove the basket and tray and wash them with warm water and mild dish soap, using a soft sponge to avoid damaging the coating. Wipe the main unit with a damp cloth and never immerse the electrical body in water.

Are air fryers safe to use every day?

Air fryers are generally safe for everyday cooking when used according to the manufacturer's instructions. Keep the appliance on a stable, heat-resistant surface, avoid overfilling the basket and ensure the vents remain unobstructed. Always use accessories and cookware recommended for your specific model, and allow the appliance to cool before cleaning.

Does a higher-wattage air fryer cook food faster?

Not necessarily. Higher wattage can help an air fryer heat up quickly and maintain temperature, but cooking speed also depends on basket design, airflow, heating elements and the amount of food inside. A well-designed 1500W air fryer can sometimes outperform a higher-powered model with less efficient airflow.

What features should I look for when buying an air fryer?

Look beyond the number of preset programmes. Useful features include adjustable temperature and timer controls, good airflow, a sufficiently large basket, dishwasher-safe removable parts, viewing windows and shake reminders. For families, dual baskets and synchronised cooking can be particularly useful because they allow different foods to finish together.

Similar stories for you

Wonderchef Prato Plus Air Fryer review: Can it really deliver crispy, delicious food without the oil?

Inalsa NutriFry DuoSlim air fryer review: Two 7L baskets, but the real game-changer is how they work together

EDT LUMA air fryer review: Came for the looks, stayed for the tikkas

The research and expertise

This story is based on two years of hands-on testing of multiple air fryers across different capacities and price ranges. Each model was assessed for cooking performance, capacity, ease of use, cleaning, noise and everyday practicality. Product specifications were cross-checked against manufacturer information, while the recommendations reflect real-world usage and first-hand observations rather than specifications alone.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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