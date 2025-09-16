Japan’s ‘human washing machine’ is real and we kind of want to try it

Japan’s knack for blending tradition with technology is legendary and its latest wellness gadget is a perfect example. Science Co., a showerhead maker from Osaka, has revived a concept that first made waves at the 1970 Osaka Expo. Back then, the idea was simple: take a pod, add water, and you’ve got a full-body wash without doing a thing, kind of like a washing machine for humans. The first version faded, as most households stuck with their showers. According to The Asahi Shimbun, Science Co. believes the time is right for a new try, this time calling it the Mirai Ningen Sentakuki, or “human washing machine of the future.” It’s back! The current model uses more than just water. It features a transparent, space-pod shell, equipped with artificial intelligence and sensitive sensors. The aim is to deliver a hands-free, 15-minute bath that is as much about relaxation as it is about cleaning. Representative image: Step inside Japan’s human washing machine at Expo 2025 and discover a pod that cleans, dries, and entertains - all in 15 minutes.(AI-generated)

Inside the pod

To use the Mirai, you step inside, settle back, and let technology do the washing. Warm water swirls around the lower half of your body, while your upper body is rinsed with a gentle mist. Thousands of microscopic bubbles burst against your skin to dislodge grime, according to Science Co. Sensors monitor everything from your heart rate to your body temperature, automatically adjusting the cycle for comfort.

There are entertainment elements built in. Once inside, users hear relaxed background tunes and can watch calming visual displays on a screen. Automated cues guide you through the cycle, and when you step out you are already dry, meaning towels and laundry become afterthoughts.

The invention is making its public debut at Expo 2025 in Osaka, which is currently underway. About a thousand people will get a try at the world fair. Science Co. says a home version may be in the pipeline, and if it launches, the plan is to focus on elderly users, busy workers, and anyone looking to combine daily chores with stress relief. No official price has been set.

It is undeniably inventive. Yet for the average person, the question is whether you need a pod to do what a ten-minute shower does. Cost and practicality are still likely hurdles. Some, however, will always be tempted by a futuristic upgrade to a daily routine. If Japan’s other tech creations are any indicator, practical issues could take a back seat once curiosity sets in. For now, the Mirai Ningen Sentakuki’s journey from expo showcase to your bathroom remains to be seen.