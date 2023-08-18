News / Technology / Jio launches prepaid plans with Netflix subscription

Jio launches prepaid plans with Netflix subscription

ByHT News Desk
Aug 18, 2023 05:04 PM IST

Jio introduces two prepaid plans that come bundled with Netflix subscription.

Jio has announced the launch of new prepaid plans that include a Netflix subscription. While certain Jio Postpaid and Jio Fiber plans already offer Netflix access, this is the first instance of the over-the-top streaming service being integrated into a prepaid plan.

Jio prepaid plans with Netflix subscription launched.(Jio)
This move will extend the option of accessing a Netflix subscription to over 40 crore Jio prepaid customers, the company said in a statement.

Here are the details of the newly introduced plans:

Plan MRP: 1099

- Netflix (Mobile)

- Unlimited 5G data with Jio Welcome Offer

- 2 GB/day data

- Unlimited Voice

- Validity: 84 days

Plan MRP: 1499

- Netflix (Basic) – large screen

- Unlimited 5G data with Jio Welcome Offer

- 3 GB/day data

- Unlimited Voice

- Validity: 84 days

Kiran Thomas, CEO of Jio Platforms Limited, said, "Our commitment is to provide services to our users. The introduction of Netflix bundles within our prepaid plans underscores our determination. Our partnership with global entities like Netflix is flourishing, and together we're shaping use cases that others can follow."

Tony Zameczkowski, Vice President of APAC Partnerships for Netflix, said, "We're excited to enhance our association with Jio. Over time, we've launched shows, documentaries, and films that have been embraced by Indian audiences. Our collection of stories continues to grow, and our new prepaid bundle collaboration with Jio will offer more customers access to this lineup of Indian and global content."

This collaboration marks the first occasion where Netflix becomes accessible through a bundled telco prepaid plan.

