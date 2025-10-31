Jio users to get free Google’s premium AI tools worth 35,100 for 18 months: Here’s how to claim it

Reliance Jio users will soon get free access to Google’s AI Pro subscription for 18 months under a new partnership between Reliance and Google. The offer, valued at Rs. 35,100, will allow eligible users to explore Google’s premium AI tools, including its Gemini and Veo models. Reliance Jio users will get 18 months of free Google AI Pro access with premium features.(Pexels)

The Google AI Pro plan, which typically costs Rs. 1,950 per month, offers advanced access to Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Research features unavailable in the free version. It also includes Veo 3.1 Fast, Google’s video generation tool that creates videos from text descriptions with built-in audio.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy AI now supports 22 Indian languages including Gujarati and Hindi

The subscription integrates with Google Workspace applications such as Gmail, Drive, Docs, and Sheets through the Gemini sidebar. Users can use AI features for writing, data handling, and task automation. Developers can access higher request limits in the Gemini Command Line Interface and Code Assist IDE extensions.

Additional benefits include extended access to NotebookLM, Flow (an AI filmmaking tool), and Whisk, a platform that converts images into videos. Subscribers also receive 2TB of shared storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Photos during the plan period.

Also read: Lava teases new smartphone launch - Is it the Agni 4?

At launch, the offer will be available to Jio users aged 18 to 25 who hold an active unlimited 5G plan. Reliance confirmed plans to expand access to all Jio customers nationwide in the coming weeks. Google had earlier offered a similar 12-month free access program in July, limited to college and university students.

Also read: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select with Alexa support and 4K playback launched in India

How to Activate the Free Google AI Pro Subscription:

Ensure you have an active Jio SIM and an unlimited 5G plan.

Open or download the MyJio app.

On the homepage, locate the banner titled “Pro plan of Google Gemini FREE.”

Tap “Register interest.”

Follow the guided steps in the onboarding process.

Select the Google account you want to link for access.

Once the setup is complete, users can use Google’s AI Pro tools and storage benefits for the next 18 months at no additional cost.