Just buy a tesla: Musk to US Prez Biden over 5 lakh EV charging stations plan

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk has some interesting advice for US President Joe Biden. On Saturday, Biden announced his plans to build charging stations across the country. However, Tesla-owner Musk offered him to instead buy Tesla.

The US President took to Twitter to write, “We’re building 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country. The great American road trip will be fully electrified.” Musk responded with a tweet, “Or you can just buy a Tesla.” He further mentioned that Tesla has open-sourced its charge connector and is allowing other electric vehicles to use Tesla Superchargers.

To promote electric vehicles, the Biden administration is launching a mega drive of electrifying the roads. He didn’t announce a deadline, nor the budget allocated for the scheme, though.

Earlier during this year’s State of Union address, Biden emphasized his push for more domestic manufacturing by touting Tesla’s rivals General Motors and Ford investment in a combined $18 billion project to manufacture electric vehicles at US facilities. Irked Musk then said, “Nobody is watching the State of the Union,” as quoted by CNBC.

In other news, Tesla's “Full Self-Driving” Beta feature is now available to anyone who’s paid for it in North America.

The feature was gradually rolling out since 2020 for select customers. But earlier it required drivers to touch a minimum safety threshold with Tesla’s built-in Safety Score feature and covering 100 miles applying the Autopilot.

Musk announced it in a tweet, “Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen, assuming you have bought this option. Congrats to Tesla Autopilot/AI team on achieving a major milestone!”