Kenstar ARC 3D 50 BLDC cooler review: Efficient cooling without the bulk

The Kenstar ARC 3D 50 BLDC takes a different approach. Despite offering a reasonably large water tank, its footprint is surprisingly compact. It can be placed comfortably in a corner without making the room feel crowded, and that immediately makes it more practical for everyday use.

The first thing that stood out to me was the design. Traditionally, air coolers tend to be bulky appliances that occupy a significant amount of floor space. They often become the most noticeable object in a room, especially if you're living in a smaller apartment or using them in a bedroom.

The Kenstar ARC 3D 50 BLDC immediately caught my attention because it seemed to address some of those issues. It is relatively compact, comes with a power-efficient BLDC motor, and has a design that feels more contemporary than what you typically get in this category. After spending several weeks with it through different weather conditions, here's my complete experience.

Shaurya Sharma is the Technology Editor at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he oversees technology coverage across digital and social platforms. With over eight years of experience across editorial, video production, and digital media, his work focuses on smartphones, AI, consumer gadgets, and shaping audience-first content strategies for modern tech consumers. He began his career in 2018 as a fashion cinematographer before turning his lifelong passion for technology into a profession. From spending his childhood immersed in tech magazines, video games, and the latest gadgets to covering the global consumer tech industry today, technology has remained a constant throughout his journey. Over the years, Shaurya has worked with some of India’s leading media organisations, including CNN-News18, Sportskeeda, and Guiding Tech, where he led video initiatives that combined strong editorial storytelling with engaging visual and social-first execution. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Manipal University, Shaurya has reviewed hundreds of products across categories including smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, cameras, and wearables. Beyond work, he is passionate about animal welfare, environmental causes, and automobiles, particularly turbo-petrol cars

As someone who has used everything from standard pedestal fans to large desert coolers , I've always felt that most coolers come with a compromise. They either take up too much space, consume a lot of water, or simply look out of place in a modern room.

For people living in urban apartments where every bit of space matters, this is a genuine advantage. Even when positioned near a bed, work desk, or sofa, it doesn't feel intrusive. Compared to many traditional desert coolers I've used in the past, the overall form factor feels much more thoughtfully designed.

A Cooler That Doesn't Look Like A Cooler Another aspect I appreciated was the visual design.

Most coolers are built purely for function and rarely receive compliments for their appearance. The ARC 3D 50 BLDC, however, looks noticeably more premium than the average cooler available in the market. The styling feels modern and cleaner, making it easier to integrate into contemporary home interiors.

While aesthetics alone should not determine a purchase decision, it is always nice when an appliance does not feel out of place in your living room or bedroom. Instead of looking like a seasonal appliance that appears only during summers, this cooler feels more refined and better suited to modern homes.

Cooling Performance In Real-World Conditions Of course, design only matters if the cooler performs well, and thankfully, cooling performance has been largely positive in my experience.

During the early summer weeks, when the weather was relatively dry, the cooling effect was impressive. The airflow felt strong and the room became noticeably more comfortable within a reasonable amount of time. Sitting directly in front of the cooler was especially pleasant, and even across the room, the difference was easy to notice.

Like most evaporative coolers, however, performance depends significantly on environmental conditions. When humidity levels increased, the cooling efficiency naturally dropped. This is not unique to the Kenstar cooler. It is simply how air coolers function.

That said, even during more humid days, I still felt a meaningful reduction in discomfort compared to using a fan alone. The room felt cooler and more bearable, even if the cooling was not as dramatic as during dry conditions.

It is important to set expectations correctly. This is not an air conditioner, and it does not attempt to be one. However, for people who do not have ACs or want a more economical cooling solution, the difference between a regular fan and this cooler is substantial.

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Energy Efficiency Is One Of Its Biggest Strengths One of the primary reasons I was interested in this cooler was the inclusion of a BLDC motor.

BLDC motors are known for being more energy efficient than traditional motors, and that advantage becomes particularly relevant during summer when cooling appliances often run for several hours every day.

Throughout my usage, I felt comfortable keeping the cooler on for extended periods without constantly thinking about electricity consumption. If you're someone who worries about rising power bills or wants a cooling solution that can run throughout the day, this becomes a significant benefit.

In a market where energy efficiency is increasingly important, the BLDC motor is one of the strongest selling points of the ARC 3D 50.

Water Consumption And Everyday Convenience Another pleasant surprise was the water efficiency.

Many coolers require frequent refilling, which can become annoying after a few days. In contrast, the Kenstar ARC 3D 50 BLDC managed its water consumption quite well in my experience.

On average, I used the cooler for around five to six hours daily. Under those conditions, a full tank comfortably lasted around four to five days before requiring a refill. That level of endurance makes day-to-day ownership much more convenient.

Instead of constantly monitoring water levels or refilling every day, I could simply use the cooler and forget about it for several days at a stretch. For busy users, that convenience adds significant value.

Areas Where Kenstar Could Improve While the overall experience has been positive, there are a few areas where I think the product could be improved.

The first issue is the water level indicator. There is an indicator located at the bottom, but it only provides visibility up to a certain level. Once the water rises beyond that point, it becomes difficult to determine exactly how full the tank is.

As a result, filling the cooler often involves stopping periodically, opening the rear section, and manually checking the water level. It is not a major problem, but it does feel unnecessarily inconvenient. A more comprehensive and visible water level indicator would make the experience much smoother.