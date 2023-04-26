What causes smartphones to burst? Keep check of these warning signs

In a tragic event, an eight-year-old girl lost her life on Monday in Kerala's Thrissur district after the mobile phone she was using to view cartoons exploded. Police are investigating the event to ascertain cause of the explosion.

Mobile phone explosion is a rare event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here, we outline the possible causes of mobile blasts as well as warning indications so that users might avoid such a tragic incident.

It should be mentioned that the majority of smartphones are thoroughly tested against these types of malfunctions and such lethal bursts are exceptions.

Science behind smartphone bursting

While there are many potential causes for a phone to explode, the battery is frequently to be at fault. Lithium-ion batteries, which are often used in mobile phones, have a positive terminal, a negative terminal (Cathode and Anode), and an electrolyte that allows charges to travel between the two electrodes.

A short circuit, which can occur if the battery is broken or punctured, bypasses the electrolyte allowing ions to move directly between the cathode and anode. As a result, the temperature and pressure inside the battery rise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This can cause a chemical reaction in the electrolyte, releasing gases and increasing the build up of temperature and pressure inside the battery, leading to an explosion.

What are warning signs of faulty smartphone battery?

1. If you observe your phone's battery expanding or bloating, this is a strong sign that something is wrong.

2. If your phone becomes really hot when in use, especially while charging, this could indicate that the battery is overworking.

3. If you hear hissing or popping sounds from your phone, it could be a sign of a battery problem. This could be as a result of gas escaping from the battery.

4. If your phone unexpectedly shuts down, especially if it happens frequently, it could be a sign that the battery is dying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. If your smartphone smells like something is burning, it's a sure sign that something bad is about to happen. (Do not hold the phone up to your face to smell it.)

If you detect any of these warning signs, you should immediately stop using your phone and take it for repair.