Kerala: 8-year-old girl dies after mobile phone explodes in hand

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 25, 2023 05:20 PM IST

In a tragic incident, an 8-year-old girl died in Kerala’s Thrissur district on Monday after the mobile phone in which she was watching cartoons exploded, police said.

Police said the child died on the spot after the mobile phone exploded in her hand. (Representative file image)
According to police, overheating of the battery could be the reason for the explosion due to prolonged usage of the phone.

Police said the child died on the spot after the mobile phone exploded in her hand.

Police are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion and it will be done after forensic examination of the phone.

The blast impact was heavy. Her right palm and face suffered serious injuries. Neighbours also said the sound was also very high,” said a senior police officer adding an accidental death case was registered.

He said minor explosion of mobile phone batteries were reported earlier also but this was a rare incident

The minor girl is the daughter of a former block panchayat member.

When the incident took place, the girl along with her grandmother were at home.

According to police, the minor girl’s relatives said she used to watch cartoons frequently and duration increased as the school vacation had begun.

They said the mobile phone was purchased three years ago and its battery was replaced three months ago.

