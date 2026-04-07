Laptop under ₹50000 (April 2026): Top budget picks you can consider right now for work, study and daily use

Finding a laptop under ₹50,000 is no longer limited to basic use. The current range offers machines that handle daily work, online classes, and streaming without issues. Brands are focusing on balanced hardware, so users get enough power, storage, and display quality for regular use. Here are laptops under ₹50,000 in April 2026 that handle daily work, study, and streaming needs. By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less From compact 14-inch options to standard 15.6-inch models, this segment now covers different needs. Whether the focus is portability or screen size, there are multiple choices powered by both AMD and Intel processors. Here’s a closer look at some options available right now.

The ASUS Vivobook Go 14 targets users who need a compact laptop for everyday tasks. It runs on the AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor with 4 cores and 8 threads, paired with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. This setup handles browsing, documents, and multitasking without slowdowns. It comes with a 14-inch Full HD anti-glare display and slim bezels. The laptop weighs 1.38 kg, making it easy to carry. A 180-degree hinge helps during group work or presentations. It also includes a backlit keyboard, a webcam privacy shutter, and Office Home 2024, making it suitable for both study and work use.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7520U (4 cores/8 threads, up to 4.3GHz) RAM 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Display 14-inch FHD (1920x1080) anti-glare, NanoEdge bezels Weight/Thickness 1.38kg, 17.9mm Battery 42Wh Ports USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, audio jack Other Backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6E, MIL-STD-810H, Windows 11 Home Reasons to buy Lightweight portability Smooth multitasking Backlit keyboard Durable build Reason to avoid Smaller 14-inch screen

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users love the fast boot times and easy handling of daily tasks like browsing and office work. Many praise its light weight for travel, though some mention average battery life for heavy use. Why choose this product? Pick it for on-the-go work or studies where you need something light yet capable of smooth daily use without hassle.

2. HP 15 (13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The HP 15 offers a larger screen for users who prefer more viewing space. It is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor with 6 cores and 8 threads, along with 12GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It is designed for tasks like documents, browsing, and video calls. The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with anti-glare support. It includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and multiple ports such as USB-C and HDMI. A backlit keyboard and fast charging support add to daily usability. It runs on Windows 11 Home and also includes a webcam with a privacy shutter.

Specifications Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (6 cores/8 threads, up to 4.5GHz) RAM 12GB DDR4 Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) anti-glare Micro-Edge, 250 nits Weight/Thickness 1.59kg, 18.6mm Battery Fast charging support Ports USB-C, USB-A, HDMI Other Backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11 Home Reasons to buy Large clear screen Backlit keyboard Quick charging Ample storage Reason to avoid Average speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate smooth performance for work and studies, plus the big screen for videos. A few notes, it warms up during long sessions. Why choose this product? Go for it if you want a bigger screen for comfortable viewing during office tasks or streaming at home, or on trips.

The Acer Aspire Lite AL15-41 focuses on users who need better multitasking support within a budget. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor with 6 cores and 12 threads, supported by 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. This setup is suitable for work tasks, online tools, and light editing work. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with anti-glare coating and slim bezels. The laptop includes Wi-Fi 6, a USB Type-C port, and a backlit keyboard. It weighs around 1.59 kg and runs on Windows 11 Home. Integrated Radeon graphics support basic creative tasks and media use.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (6 cores/12 threads, up to 4.3GHz) RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) anti-glare TFT LCD Weight/Thickness 1.59kg, 18.95mm Battery 36Wh Ports USB Type-C, USB-A, HDMI Other Backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11 Home Reasons to buy Strong multitasking Large screen Backlit keyboard Lightweight metal body Reason to avoid Basic display colours

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users highlight smooth daily use and value for students, with good speed for apps. Some wish for better battery life. Why choose this product? Choose for everyday tasks like coding or editing, where you need reliable speed in a portable package.

The Lenovo option in this segment offers stable performance for regular use. It runs on the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor with 6 cores and 12 threads, paired with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It handles office work, multitasking, and browsing without issues. It comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with anti-glare support. Features include a fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 6, multiple ports, and a backlit keyboard. It also includes Dolby Audio speakers and a webcam with a privacy shutter. This makes it suitable for both work and entertainment use.y Audio, Windows 11 Home.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (6 cores/12 threads, up to 4.0GHz) RAM 16GB DDR4-3200MHz Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) anti-glare IPS, 300 nits Weight/Thickness 1.63kg Battery All-day usage Ports USB-C, HDMI, card reader Other Backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, Dolby Audio, Windows 11 Home Reasons to buy Fingerprint login Good screen brightness Dolby sound Fast RAM Reason to avoid Slight chassis flex

What are buyers saying on Amazon? People like the quick startup and handling multiple apps well. Battery and weight get thumbs up, but screen quality varies. Why choose this product? Ideal if you want secure, speedy performance for work or school with clear audio for calls and media.

The Dell 15 is aimed at users looking for a system with a higher-tier processor in this range. It is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor with 10 cores and 12 threads, along with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It supports multitasking, office work, and media use with ease. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display with narrow borders. The laptop includes Wi-Fi 6, a USB-C port with DisplayPort, and a backlit keyboard. It also comes with stereo speakers tuned with Waves MaxxAudio and an HD webcam with a privacy shutter.

Specifications Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U (10 cores/12 threads, up to 4.4GHz) RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) anti-glare WVA, 250 nits Weight/Thickness 1.62kg Battery Supports fast charge Ports USB-C (DisplayPort), USB-A, HDMI Other Backlit keyboard, Waves MaxxAudio, Windows 11 Home Reasons to buy Powerful i5 processor Backlit keyboard Good audio Narrow screen borders Reason to avoid Gets warm under load

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Reviewers praise speed for daily tasks and easy setup. Display and portability are hits, though some mention heat. Why choose this product? Select for reliable power in office work or multitasking on a comfortable, big-screen setup. Factors to Consider Before Buying a Budget Laptop Under Rs. 50,000 Screen size and quality: Choose between 14-inch for portability or 15.6-inch for comfortable viewing, check resolution (FHD preferred) and anti-glare coating for indoor/outdoor use. Processor and multitasking: Look for at least 6-core processors (Intel i3/i5 or AMD Ryzen 5) with 12-16GB RAM to handle office apps, browsing, and light editing smoothly. Battery life and portability: Prioritise 1.5-1.7kg weight, 6+ hours battery, and fast charging, essential for students or commuters without constant plugging in. Build and keyboard: Opt for a durable chassis (metal preferred), backlit keys for low-light typing, and fingerprint login for quick, secure access. Storage and upgradability: Ensure 512GB SSD minimum for fast boot times; check if RAM/storage can be upgraded later to extend usability. Top 3 Features of the Best Budget Laptops Under Rs. 50,000

Laptop Processor RAM/Storage Key Highlight ASUS Vivobook Go 14 Ryzen 5 7520U 16GB/512GB SSD Ultra-light 1.38kg, backlit keys HP 15 Intel i3-1315U 12GB/512GB SSD Large 15.6" screen, fast charge Acer Aspire Lite Ryzen 5 5625U 16GB/512GB SSD Metal body, strong multitasking Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Ryzen 5 5500U 16GB/512GB SSD Fingerprint reader, Dolby Audio Dell Inspiron 15 Intel i5-1235U 16GB/512GB SSD Powerful i5, Waves MaxxAudio