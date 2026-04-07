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    Laptop under ₹50000 (April 2026): Top budget picks you can consider right now for work, study and daily use

    Looking for a laptop under 50,000? Here are practical options that handle work, study, and streaming without spending more than your set budget.

    Published on: Apr 07, 2026 11:30 AM IST
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    Our Picks

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14", 60Hz,42WHrs, Windows 11, M365 Basic (1Year)*,Office Home 2024, Mixed Black, 1.38 kg, E1404FA-EB774WS, Thin & Light LaptopView Details...

    ₹48,990

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (12GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fd0573TU, FHD Camera w/Shutter LaptopView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    acer SmartChoice Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6"/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light LaptopView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Laptop, AMD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 5500Mhz Ram, 512GB SSD NVMe, Windows 11, Dolby Audio, Arctic Grey, 1 Year Onsite Brand WarrantyView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    Dell 15 (Previously Inspiron) Laptop, 14th Gen Intel Core 3 100U Processor, 8GB DDR4, 512 SSD, 15.6" NT FHD 120Hz IPS AG 250 nit Display, Win 11 + Office H&S 2024, Carbon Black, Thin & Light- 1.63KgView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Finding a laptop under 50,000 is no longer limited to basic use. The current range offers machines that handle daily work, online classes, and streaming without issues. Brands are focusing on balanced hardware, so users get enough power, storage, and display quality for regular use.

    Here are laptops under ₹50,000 in April 2026 that handle daily work, study, and streaming needs.
    Here are laptops under ₹50,000 in April 2026 that handle daily work, study, and streaming needs.
    MD Ijaj Khan
    By MD Ijaj Khan

    Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

    Read moreRead less

    From compact 14-inch options to standard 15.6-inch models, this segment now covers different needs. Whether the focus is portability or screen size, there are multiple choices powered by both AMD and Intel processors. Here’s a closer look at some options available right now.

    1. ASUS Vivobook Go 14

    Loading Suggestions...

    The ASUS Vivobook Go 14 targets users who need a compact laptop for everyday tasks. It runs on the AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor with 4 cores and 8 threads, paired with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. This setup handles browsing, documents, and multitasking without slowdowns.

    It comes with a 14-inch Full HD anti-glare display and slim bezels. The laptop weighs 1.38 kg, making it easy to carry. A 180-degree hinge helps during group work or presentations. It also includes a backlit keyboard, a webcam privacy shutter, and Office Home 2024, making it suitable for both study and work use.

    Specifications

    Processor
    AMD Ryzen 5 7520U (4 cores/8 threads, up to 4.3GHz)
    RAM
    16GB LPDDR5
    Storage
    512GB NVMe SSD
    Display
    14-inch FHD (1920x1080) anti-glare, NanoEdge bezels
    Weight/Thickness
    1.38kg, 17.9mm
    Battery
    42Wh
    Ports
    USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, audio jack
    Other
    Backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6E, MIL-STD-810H, Windows 11 Home

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Lightweight portability

    ...

    Smooth multitasking

    ...

    Backlit keyboard

    ...

    Durable build

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Smaller 14-inch screen

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Users love the fast boot times and easy handling of daily tasks like browsing and office work. Many praise its light weight for travel, though some mention average battery life for heavy use.

    Why choose this product?

    Pick it for on-the-go work or studies where you need something light yet capable of smooth daily use without hassle.

    2. HP 15 (13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U)

    Loading Suggestions...
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    The HP 15 offers a larger screen for users who prefer more viewing space. It is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor with 6 cores and 8 threads, along with 12GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It is designed for tasks like documents, browsing, and video calls.

    The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with anti-glare support. It includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and multiple ports such as USB-C and HDMI. A backlit keyboard and fast charging support add to daily usability. It runs on Windows 11 Home and also includes a webcam with a privacy shutter.

    Specifications

    Processor
    13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (6 cores/8 threads, up to 4.5GHz)
    RAM
    12GB DDR4
    Storage
    512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
    Display
    15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) anti-glare Micro-Edge, 250 nits
    Weight/Thickness
    1.59kg, 18.6mm
    Battery
    Fast charging support
    Ports
    USB-C, USB-A, HDMI
    Other
    Backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11 Home

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Large clear screen

    ...

    Backlit keyboard

    ...

    Quick charging

    ...

    Ample storage

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average speakers

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate smooth performance for work and studies, plus the big screen for videos. A few notes, it warms up during long sessions.

    Why choose this product?

    Go for it if you want a bigger screen for comfortable viewing during office tasks or streaming at home, or on trips.

    3. Acer Aspire Lite (SmartChoice)

    Loading Suggestions...

    The Acer Aspire Lite AL15-41 focuses on users who need better multitasking support within a budget. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor with 6 cores and 12 threads, supported by 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. This setup is suitable for work tasks, online tools, and light editing work.

    It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with anti-glare coating and slim bezels. The laptop includes Wi-Fi 6, a USB Type-C port, and a backlit keyboard. It weighs around 1.59 kg and runs on Windows 11 Home. Integrated Radeon graphics support basic creative tasks and media use.

    Specifications

    Processor
    AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (6 cores/12 threads, up to 4.3GHz)
    RAM
    16GB DDR4
    Storage
    512GB NVMe SSD
    Display
    15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) anti-glare TFT LCD
    Weight/Thickness
    1.59kg, 18.95mm
    Battery
    36Wh
    Ports
    USB Type-C, USB-A, HDMI
    Other
    Backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11 Home

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Strong multitasking

    ...

    Large screen

    ...

    Backlit keyboard

    ...

    Lightweight metal body

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Basic display colours

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Users highlight smooth daily use and value for students, with good speed for apps. Some wish for better battery life.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose for everyday tasks like coding or editing, where you need reliable speed in a portable package.

    4. Lenovo V15 / IdeaPad Slim 3i

    Loading Suggestions...

    The Lenovo option in this segment offers stable performance for regular use. It runs on the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor with 6 cores and 12 threads, paired with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It handles office work, multitasking, and browsing without issues.

    It comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with anti-glare support. Features include a fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 6, multiple ports, and a backlit keyboard. It also includes Dolby Audio speakers and a webcam with a privacy shutter. This makes it suitable for both work and entertainment use.y Audio, Windows 11 Home.

    Specifications

    Processor
    AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (6 cores/12 threads, up to 4.0GHz)
    RAM
    16GB DDR4-3200MHz
    Storage
    512GB NVMe SSD
    Display
    15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) anti-glare IPS, 300 nits
    Weight/Thickness
    1.63kg
    Battery
    All-day usage
    Ports
    USB-C, HDMI, card reader
    Other
    Backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, Dolby Audio, Windows 11 Home

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Fingerprint login

    ...

    Good screen brightness

    ...

    Dolby sound

    ...

    Fast RAM

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Slight chassis flex

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    People like the quick startup and handling multiple apps well. Battery and weight get thumbs up, but screen quality varies.

    Why choose this product?

    Ideal if you want secure, speedy performance for work or school with clear audio for calls and media.

    5. Dell 15 Laptop

    Loading Suggestions...

    The Dell 15 is aimed at users looking for a system with a higher-tier processor in this range. It is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor with 10 cores and 12 threads, along with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It supports multitasking, office work, and media use with ease.

    It features a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display with narrow borders. The laptop includes Wi-Fi 6, a USB-C port with DisplayPort, and a backlit keyboard. It also comes with stereo speakers tuned with Waves MaxxAudio and an HD webcam with a privacy shutter.

    Specifications

    Processor
    12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U (10 cores/12 threads, up to 4.4GHz)
    RAM
    16GB DDR4
    Storage
    512GB NVMe SSD
    Display
    15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) anti-glare WVA, 250 nits
    Weight/Thickness
    1.62kg
    Battery
    Supports fast charge
    Ports
    USB-C (DisplayPort), USB-A, HDMI
    Other
    Backlit keyboard, Waves MaxxAudio, Windows 11 Home

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Powerful i5 processor

    ...

    Backlit keyboard

    ...

    Good audio

    ...

    Narrow screen borders

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Gets warm under load

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Reviewers praise speed for daily tasks and easy setup. Display and portability are hits, though some mention heat.

    Why choose this product?

    Select for reliable power in office work or multitasking on a comfortable, big-screen setup.

    Factors to Consider Before Buying a Budget Laptop Under Rs. 50,000

    Screen size and quality: Choose between 14-inch for portability or 15.6-inch for comfortable viewing, check resolution (FHD preferred) and anti-glare coating for indoor/outdoor use.

    Processor and multitasking: Look for at least 6-core processors (Intel i3/i5 or AMD Ryzen 5) with 12-16GB RAM to handle office apps, browsing, and light editing smoothly.

    Battery life and portability: Prioritise 1.5-1.7kg weight, 6+ hours battery, and fast charging, essential for students or commuters without constant plugging in.

    Build and keyboard: Opt for a durable chassis (metal preferred), backlit keys for low-light typing, and fingerprint login for quick, secure access.

    Storage and upgradability: Ensure 512GB SSD minimum for fast boot times; check if RAM/storage can be upgraded later to extend usability.

    Top 3 Features of the Best Budget Laptops Under Rs. 50,000

    LaptopProcessorRAM/StorageKey Highlight
    ASUS Vivobook Go 14Ryzen 5 7520U16GB/512GB SSDUltra-light 1.38kg, backlit keys
    HP 15Intel i3-1315U12GB/512GB SSDLarge 15.6" screen, fast charge
    Acer Aspire LiteRyzen 5 5625U16GB/512GB SSDMetal body, strong multitasking
    Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3iRyzen 5 5500U16GB/512GB SSDFingerprint reader, Dolby Audio
    Dell Inspiron 15Intel i5-1235U16GB/512GB SSDPowerful i5, Waves MaxxAudio

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

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    Home/Technology/Laptop Under ₹50000 (April 2026): Top Budget Picks You Can Consider Right Now For Work, Study And Daily Use
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