Laptop under ₹50000 (April 2026): Top budget picks you can consider right now for work, study and daily use
Looking for a laptop under ₹50,000? Here are practical options that handle work, study, and streaming without spending more than your set budget.
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14", 60Hz,42WHrs, Windows 11, M365 Basic (1Year)*,Office Home 2024, Mixed Black, 1.38 kg, E1404FA-EB774WS, Thin & Light LaptopView Details
₹48,990
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (12GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fd0573TU, FHD Camera w/Shutter LaptopView Details
acer SmartChoice Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6"/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light LaptopView Details
Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Laptop, AMD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 5500Mhz Ram, 512GB SSD NVMe, Windows 11, Dolby Audio, Arctic Grey, 1 Year Onsite Brand WarrantyView Details
Dell 15 (Previously Inspiron) Laptop, 14th Gen Intel Core 3 100U Processor, 8GB DDR4, 512 SSD, 15.6" NT FHD 120Hz IPS AG 250 nit Display, Win 11 + Office H&S 2024, Carbon Black, Thin & Light- 1.63KgView Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Finding a laptop under ₹50,000 is no longer limited to basic use. The current range offers machines that handle daily work, online classes, and streaming without issues. Brands are focusing on balanced hardware, so users get enough power, storage, and display quality for regular use.
Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read moreRead less
From compact 14-inch options to standard 15.6-inch models, this segment now covers different needs. Whether the focus is portability or screen size, there are multiple choices powered by both AMD and Intel processors. Here’s a closer look at some options available right now.
1. ASUS Vivobook Go 14
The ASUS Vivobook Go 14 targets users who need a compact laptop for everyday tasks. It runs on the AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor with 4 cores and 8 threads, paired with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. This setup handles browsing, documents, and multitasking without slowdowns.
It comes with a 14-inch Full HD anti-glare display and slim bezels. The laptop weighs 1.38 kg, making it easy to carry. A 180-degree hinge helps during group work or presentations. It also includes a backlit keyboard, a webcam privacy shutter, and Office Home 2024, making it suitable for both study and work use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Lightweight portability
Smooth multitasking
Backlit keyboard
Durable build
Reason to avoid
Smaller 14-inch screen
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users love the fast boot times and easy handling of daily tasks like browsing and office work. Many praise its light weight for travel, though some mention average battery life for heavy use.
Why choose this product?
Pick it for on-the-go work or studies where you need something light yet capable of smooth daily use without hassle.
2. HP 15 (13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U)
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The HP 15 offers a larger screen for users who prefer more viewing space. It is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor with 6 cores and 8 threads, along with 12GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It is designed for tasks like documents, browsing, and video calls.
The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with anti-glare support. It includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and multiple ports such as USB-C and HDMI. A backlit keyboard and fast charging support add to daily usability. It runs on Windows 11 Home and also includes a webcam with a privacy shutter.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large clear screen
Backlit keyboard
Quick charging
Ample storage
Reason to avoid
Average speakers
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate smooth performance for work and studies, plus the big screen for videos. A few notes, it warms up during long sessions.
Why choose this product?
Go for it if you want a bigger screen for comfortable viewing during office tasks or streaming at home, or on trips.
3. Acer Aspire Lite (SmartChoice)
The Acer Aspire Lite AL15-41 focuses on users who need better multitasking support within a budget. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor with 6 cores and 12 threads, supported by 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. This setup is suitable for work tasks, online tools, and light editing work.
It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with anti-glare coating and slim bezels. The laptop includes Wi-Fi 6, a USB Type-C port, and a backlit keyboard. It weighs around 1.59 kg and runs on Windows 11 Home. Integrated Radeon graphics support basic creative tasks and media use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong multitasking
Large screen
Backlit keyboard
Lightweight metal body
Reason to avoid
Basic display colours
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users highlight smooth daily use and value for students, with good speed for apps. Some wish for better battery life.
Why choose this product?
Choose for everyday tasks like coding or editing, where you need reliable speed in a portable package.
4. Lenovo V15 / IdeaPad Slim 3i
The Lenovo option in this segment offers stable performance for regular use. It runs on the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor with 6 cores and 12 threads, paired with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It handles office work, multitasking, and browsing without issues.
It comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with anti-glare support. Features include a fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 6, multiple ports, and a backlit keyboard. It also includes Dolby Audio speakers and a webcam with a privacy shutter. This makes it suitable for both work and entertainment use.y Audio, Windows 11 Home.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fingerprint login
Good screen brightness
Dolby sound
Fast RAM
Reason to avoid
Slight chassis flex
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
People like the quick startup and handling multiple apps well. Battery and weight get thumbs up, but screen quality varies.
Why choose this product?
Ideal if you want secure, speedy performance for work or school with clear audio for calls and media.
5. Dell 15 Laptop
The Dell 15 is aimed at users looking for a system with a higher-tier processor in this range. It is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor with 10 cores and 12 threads, along with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It supports multitasking, office work, and media use with ease.
It features a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display with narrow borders. The laptop includes Wi-Fi 6, a USB-C port with DisplayPort, and a backlit keyboard. It also comes with stereo speakers tuned with Waves MaxxAudio and an HD webcam with a privacy shutter.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful i5 processor
Backlit keyboard
Good audio
Narrow screen borders
Reason to avoid
Gets warm under load
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Reviewers praise speed for daily tasks and easy setup. Display and portability are hits, though some mention heat.
Why choose this product?
Select for reliable power in office work or multitasking on a comfortable, big-screen setup.
Factors to Consider Before Buying a Budget Laptop Under Rs. 50,000
Screen size and quality: Choose between 14-inch for portability or 15.6-inch for comfortable viewing, check resolution (FHD preferred) and anti-glare coating for indoor/outdoor use.
Processor and multitasking: Look for at least 6-core processors (Intel i3/i5 or AMD Ryzen 5) with 12-16GB RAM to handle office apps, browsing, and light editing smoothly.
Battery life and portability: Prioritise 1.5-1.7kg weight, 6+ hours battery, and fast charging, essential for students or commuters without constant plugging in.
Build and keyboard: Opt for a durable chassis (metal preferred), backlit keys for low-light typing, and fingerprint login for quick, secure access.
Storage and upgradability: Ensure 512GB SSD minimum for fast boot times; check if RAM/storage can be upgraded later to extend usability.
Top 3 Features of the Best Budget Laptops Under Rs. 50,000
|Laptop
|Processor
|RAM/Storage
|Key Highlight
|ASUS Vivobook Go 14
|Ryzen 5 7520U
|16GB/512GB SSD
|Ultra-light 1.38kg, backlit keys
|HP 15
|Intel i3-1315U
|12GB/512GB SSD
|Large 15.6" screen, fast charge
|Acer Aspire Lite
|Ryzen 5 5625U
|16GB/512GB SSD
|Metal body, strong multitasking
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i
|Ryzen 5 5500U
|16GB/512GB SSD
|Fingerprint reader, Dolby Audio
|Dell Inspiron 15
|Intel i5-1235U
|16GB/512GB SSD
|Powerful i5, Waves MaxxAudio
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMD Ijaj Khan
Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More